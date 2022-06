One of the biggest matches at The WRLD on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom featured Jeff Jarrett's return to the ring to take on Effy. It marked Jarrett's first bout in almost two years against one of the top stars on the Independent scene with the feud kicking off at the start of the year when Jarrett made a surprise appearance in the promotion. Jarrett would end up victorious in the Hammerstein Ballroom and hasn't returned to GCW since, taking a job as the Senior Vice President of Live Events in WWE.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO