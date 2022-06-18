ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily precipitation dataset at 0.1Â° for the Yarlung Zangbo River basin from 2001 to 2015

By Keke Zhao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to obtain higher precision regional precipitation dataset in the Yarlung Zangbo River basin, two different schemes were proposed on the basis of the two most application potential satellite-based precipitation products, IMERG and CMORPH_BLD. The first method aimed to correct the positive error of IMERG based on high correlation (CC"‰>"‰0.9)...

Nature.com

Solidification, remediation and long-term stability of heavy metal contaminated soil under the background of sustainable development

At present, the global pollution has seriously exceeded the standard. With the passage of time, pollution has gradually affected people's daily lives, but the solution to pollution is far from achieving a better treatment effect. For the treatment of pollution, in addition to considering the treatment effect, it is also necessary to consider whether the treatment method will cause pollution and the cost of the treatment of the pollutants. As one of the lifelines of human survival, the land is also suffering from pollution. The impact of heavy metal pollution is particularly serious, and there is no better solution. Based on this, this paper proposes a curing agent based on sustainable remediation to solve the soil pollution of heavy metals. The main material is Basic oxygen furnace slag (BOFS), which has excellent social development characteristics in all aspects, and the raw materials are calcium carbide residue (CCR) and phosphogypsum (PG) to explore a more suitable curing agent. (consisting of BOFS, CCR, and PG, abbreviated as BCP). The experimental results in this paper show that the volume of pores and pores in the agglomerates are slightly reduced, and the content of curing agent is increased from 4 to 10%, while the corresponding volume is only reduced by 0.006 and 0.017Â mL/g. Therefore, it can be seen that the reduction of the pore volume between the aggregates of the stabilized species of BCP has made a major contribution to the strength development.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Effects of thickness reduction in cold rolling process on the formability of sheet metals using ANFIS

Cold rolling has detrimental effect on the formability of sheet metals. It is, however, inevitable in producing sheet high quality surfaces. The effects of cold rolling on the forming limits of stretch sheets are not investigated comprehensively in the literature. In this study, a through experimental study is conducted to observe the effect of different cold rolling thickness reduction on the formability of sheet metals. Since the experimental procedure of such tests are costly, an artificial intelligence is also adopted to predict effects of cold thickness reduction on the formability of the sheet metals. In this regard, St14 sheets are examined using tensile, metallography, cold rolling and Nakazima's hemi-sphere punch experiments. The obtained data are further utilized to train and test an adaptive neural network fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) model. The results indicate that cold rolling reduces the formability of the sheet metals under stretch loading condition. Moreover, the tensile behavior of the sheet alters considerably due to cold thickness reduction of the same sheet metal. The trained ANFIS model also successfully trained and tested in prediction of forming limits diagrams. This model could be used to determine forming limit strains in other thickness reduction conditions. It is discussed that determination of forming limit diagrams is not an intrinsic property of a chemical composition of the sheet metals and many other factors must be taken into account.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum causal unravelling

Complex processes often arise from sequences of simpler interactions involving a few particles at a time. These interactions, however, may not be directly accessible to experiments. Here we develop the first efficient method for unravelling the causal structure of the interactions in a multipartite quantum process, under the assumption that the process has bounded information loss and induces causal dependencies whose strength is above a fixed (but otherwise arbitrary) threshold. Our method is based on a quantum algorithm whose complexity scales polynomially in the total number of input/output systems, in the dimension of the systems involved in each interaction, and in the inverse of the chosen threshold for the strength of the causal dependencies. Under additional assumptions, we also provide a second algorithm that has lower complexity and requires only local state preparation and local measurements. Our algorithms can be used to identify processes that can be characterized efficiently with the technique of quantum process tomography. Similarly, they can be used to identify useful communication channels in quantum networks, and to test the internal structure of uncharacterized quantum circuits.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

ReaLSAT, a global dataset of reservoir and lake surface area variations

Lakes and reservoirs, as most humans experience and use them, are dynamic bodies of water, with surface extents that increase and decrease with seasonal precipitation patterns, long-term changes in climate, and human management decisions. This paper presents a new global dataset that contains the location and surface area variations of 681,137 lakes and reservoirs larger than 0.1 square kilometers (and south of 50 degree N) from 1984 to 2015, to enable the study of the impact of human actions and climate change on freshwater availability. Within its scope for size and region covered, this dataset is far more comprehensive than existing datasets such as HydroLakes. While HydroLAKES only provides a static shape, the proposed dataset also has a timeseries of surface area and a shapefile containing monthly shapes for each lake. The paper presents the development and evaluation of this dataset and highlights the utility of novel machine learning techniques in addressing the inherent challenges in transforming satellite imagery to dynamic global surface water maps.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#Datasets#Water Resources#Earth Sciences#Csi
Nature.com

A global ensemble of ocean wave climate statistics from contemporary wave reanalysis and hindcasts

There are numerous global ocean wave reanalysis and hindcast products currently being distributed and used across different scientific fields. However, there is not a consistent dataset that can sample across all existing products based on a standardized framework. Here, we present and describe the first coordinated multi-product ensemble of present-day global wave fields available to date. This dataset, produced through the Coordinated Ocean Wave Climate Project (COWCLIP) phase 2, includes general and extreme statistics of significant wave height (Hs), mean wave period (Tm) and mean wave direction (Î¸m) computed across 1980"“2014, at different frequency resolutions (monthly, seasonally, and annually). This coordinated global ensemble has been derived from fourteen state-of-the-science global wave products obtained from different atmospheric reanalysis forcing and downscaling methods. This data set has been processed, under a specific framework for consistency and quality, following standard Data Reference Syntax, Directory Structures and Metadata specifications. This new comprehensive dataset provides support to future broad-scale analysis of historical wave climatology and variability as well as coastal risk and vulnerability assessments across offshore and coastal engineering applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New peptides could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The molecules also reduced viral load in infected hamster lungs. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have designed a new class of peptides that can block SARS-CoV-2 from entering host cells1. The molecules bind to a viral protein and hinder its interaction with a specific receptor of host cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Major biodiversity summit will go ahead in Canada not China: what scientists think

After pandemic delays, researchers say countries must agree this year on ambitious targets to save nature. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers are relieved that a pivotal summit to finalize a new global agreement to save nature will go ahead this year, after two-years of delays because of the pandemic. But they say the hard work of negotiating an ambitious deal lays ahead.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microstructure effects on the phase transition behavior of a prototypical quantum material

Materials with insulator-metal transitions promise advanced functionalities for future information technology. Patterning on the microscale is key for miniaturized functional devices, but material properties may vary spatially across microstructures. Characterization of these miniaturized devices requires electronic structure probes with sufficient spatial resolution to understand the influence of structure size and shape on functional properties. The present study demonstrates the use of imaging soft X-ray absorption spectroscopy with a spatial resolution better than 2Â \(\upmu\)m to study the insulator-metal transition in vanadium dioxide thin-film microstructures. This novel technique reveals that the transition temperature for the conversion from insulating to metallic vanadium dioxide is lowered by 1.2Â KÂ Â±Â 0.4Â K close to the structure edges compared to the center. Facilitated strain release during the phase transition is discussed as origin of the observed behavior. The experimental approach enables a detailed understanding of how the electronic properties of quantum materials depend on their patterning at the micrometer scale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Confirming the energy sources of cosmic reionization

It is unclear what energy sources were responsible for the reionization of hydrogen atoms in the intergalactic medium 13 billion years ago. Measuring the upper limit on the number of ionizing photons produced by quasars has revealed that the contribution of quasars to reionization is negligible, suggesting that galaxies are the major energy sources.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE

