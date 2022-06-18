ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man found dead at a home early Saturday morning

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in North Baltimore early Saturday morning. According to police at about...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 3

Rob7
4d ago

Why don't Brandon Scott go walking in the mean streets of Baltimore between 11pm-7am since he identifies so well with the black community?

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

3 people shot, woman slashed with a knife in separate incidents in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was slashed with a knife and three people were shot in four separate incidents in Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Preston Street in the city's Berea section after a report of two women fighting. On the scene, officers found the 24-year-old victim who had been cut several times. The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested. Police did not immediately identify the suspect. Police said two women had been fighting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.  Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.  A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in Station North, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg Monday in the city's Station North neighborhood, Baltimore police said. Police said the 36-year-old woman was shot around 9 p.m. in the unit block of East North Avenue. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was described as not life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Officer crashes into scooter operator, weekend hit and run scooter victim dies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A patrol officer collided with a scooter near East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. According to police the 58-year-old driver of the scooter was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance following the collision just after 12:30 p.m. The Baltimore Police Department‘s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Three Baltimore city buildings ablaze in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire blazed through three separate buildings across Baltimore City Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire crews battled flames in a row home on the 400 block of S. Pulaski St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in southwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WITN

Another shooting in Goldsboro has victim critically injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another shooting in Goldsboro, the fourth in just seven days. Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street. Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne UNC Health Care when police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville store robbed at gunpoint, road rage incident reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, two individuals entered a location in the 8400-block of Old Harford Road in Parkville (21234), displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. At 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, an … Continue reading "Parkville store robbed at gunpoint, road rage incident reported in Nottingham" The post Parkville store robbed at gunpoint, road rage incident reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Weekend shootings leave 5 dead, residents angry in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — After a violent weekend across Baltimore, the impacts of rampant gun violence were written across the faces of city residents: from grieving family members to concerned neighbors, all frustrated and overwhelmed by the growing death toll. At least five people were killed and nine others injured in...
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy