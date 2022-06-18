The Farmers Markets Are Open

June 18, 2022 — Spring means the beginning of the long and bountiful outdoor market season in Lane County. Farmers markets are a great place to shop for fresh veggies, fruit, eggs and grass-fed meats. In April, the markets started to open with early root vegetables, onions and spring greens and...
A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, “We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan.”
The addition of a “fitness court” is not the only improvement the Albany Parks and Recreation Department has in store for Burkhart Park. I reported on the planned purchase of the fitness court, a kind of outdoor gym, a couple of days ago, but I was unsure whether it would be built on the hard surface of the tennis court or somewhere else in the park.
(Florence, Oregon) – At one point, near that mysterious boundary between central Oregon coast and south Oregon coast, Highway 101 becomes much more chock full of attractions than you realize. Trails, horses, wilderness lakes, campgrounds, some particularly strange creatures that pose as plants and extensive ocean panoramas occupy this sublime chunk of highway just north of Florence. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a ways above the beach, north of Florence)
June 22, 2022 — Today, News Media Corporation and Central Coast Publishing announce that Siuslaw News, Florence’s community newspaper, will be returning to once a week publication. The newspaper converted to twice-weekly print editions in July 2000 after 110 years running once a week. Starting in July, the...
Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
Companies building a store in Albany, especially a big one that everybody driving by can see, are missing a bet when they don’t put up a sign explaining who they are and what they’re building. If they did, they would satisfy the natural curiosity of the public, and...
Last year, at around this time, I encountered the biggest pancake I’d ever beheld in my life. My poor fork quivered, intimidated. No cattle could produce the necessary butter to sate this sucker’s thirst. It sat certain in its singularity: “I’m all and everything you need.”
We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue will be losing its Fire Marshall. Chief Michael Schick announced yesterday that FM Tony Miller has accepted a position with the state of Oregon as a deputy Fire Marshall. “He is going to be in charge of Polk and Yamhill counties to the north of...
The City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency will meet on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The meeting will be held immediately following the City Council meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall. Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the Urban Renewal Agency under regular agenda items or public comments are required by URA Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Remote Attendance Link via Microsoft Teams Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Public Comments; a. Public Comments; 2. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of June 7, 2022 Minutes; b. Acceptance of May 2022 Financial Reports and Check Register; 3. Executive Session; The Agency will meet in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (e) for the purpose of discussing real property transactions. 4. Adjourn.
Summer officially begins Tuesday, and it’ll finally start to look like summer in Oregon this week. Just in time, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures right around 80 degrees through much of the state Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, Portland and Pendleton could see the...
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold a Budget Hearing for the 2022/23 fiscal year budget, followed by a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. These meetings will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meetings may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
Newport is a small city in Oregon that is overflowing with beautiful beaches, aquariums, and recreational parks that offer the best possible spot for wildlife sightings, especially marine creatures such as sea lions and seals. There are several designated spots quite frequented by tourists and locals alike, where they can...
EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
The Planning Commission at its May 18 meeting held a public hearing for and approved a subdivision plat and variance for a private street on property located off Weldwood Drive, just south of Spin City Laundromat. The subdivision would include nine lots between 5,005 and 5,791 net square feet each...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
OHA report, June 16, 2022 – Cases: 1,583, 789,698 total; Deaths: 0 new, 7,721 total; Hospitalized: 303, one more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 16, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,538.
