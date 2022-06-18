The Farmers Markets Are Open

The City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency will meet on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The meeting will be held immediately following the City Council meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall. Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the Urban Renewal Agency under regular agenda items or public comments are required by URA Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Remote Attendance Link via Microsoft Teams Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Public Comments; a. Public Comments; 2. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of June 7, 2022 Minutes; b. Acceptance of May 2022 Financial Reports and Check Register; 3. Executive Session; The Agency will meet in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (e) for the purpose of discussing real property transactions. 4. Adjourn.

