Montgomery Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking, Scheme to Compel Victims to Engage in Prostitution
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – Today, a federal jury found defendant Lonnie Dontae Mitchell, 36, from Montgomery, Alabama, guilty of numerous offenses relating to the defendant’s involvement in coercing several victims, including a minor, to engage in prostitution over the course...elmoreautauganews.com
