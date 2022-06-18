Montgomery Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking, Scheme to Compel Victims to Engage in Prostitution

June is National Pet Preparedness Month to encourage pet owners to plan ahead in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. For our area, tornados, hurricanes, flooding and fire are probably the most likely and all of us should plan for our family’s safety, to include our pets. The first step in planning is to find a safe place to stay whether that is a friend, family member, emergency shelter run by a local organization (many of which will not accept pets or will have a limit as to how many) or even a pet friendly hotel outside of the affected area. Most Humane/Animal Shelters in our area are unable to ‘board’ pets during a disaster as shelters tend to have heavy intake before bad weather and are simply full of homeless pets of varying temperaments and health issues.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO