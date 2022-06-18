ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking, Scheme to Compel Victims to Engage in Prostitution

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – Today, a federal jury found defendant Lonnie Dontae Mitchell, 36, from Montgomery, Alabama, guilty of numerous offenses relating to the defendant’s involvement in coercing several victims, including a minor, to engage in prostitution over the course...

