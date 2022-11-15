ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Everything the ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Has Said About Reuniting for a 3rd Sequel Film

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTgKH_0gEwGu3b00

Does the tiara still fit? Following two successful Princess Diaries films, devoted fans have been clamoring for more.

“There is a script for the third movie . There is a script,” Anne Hathaway , who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 flick , revealed during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase , our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

The WeCrashed alum — who later reprised her role as the Genovian royal in the 2004 sequel — added at the time that the creative team was “working on” a third idea.

“It’s just we don’t want to [do it] unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway explained. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Late director Garry Marshall previously adapted Meg Cabot ’s bestselling Princess Diaries novels for the big screen . In the first film, Hathaway’s Mia is an ordinary — albeit unpopular — teenager who discovers she’s the princess of a small European country and meets her estranged grandmother (Andrews) for the first time. The Sound of Music actress, for her part, played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, instructing her sole heir — and granddaughter — how to act like a princess.

Several years later, nearly the entire cast reprised their regal roles for a sequel: The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement . In the follow-up, Mia returns to Genovia ready to ascend the throne , taking over for Queen Clarisse. However, an ancient law stated that she must be married before becoming queen. Chris Pine also stars as Mia’s eventual love interest.

“I’d say Princess Diaries 2 just to see how much hair I can have,” Pine — who made his feature film debut as Lord Nicholas Devereaux in the sequel — told Collider in April 2022 when asked which of his past roles movie viewers should watch first. “I’ve never had the best of luck with hair in films. It just means that I have hair. I mean, my hair in that f—king film.”

He added: “And I got to work with Garry Marshall and Anne Hathaway, and a whole bunch of stuff, but it’s mostly for the hair.”

Ever since the sequel’s 2004 release, fans have been hoping for more Princess Diaries content . However, Andrews made headlines in June 2022 when she dished they may have missed the boat on making a third film in the franchise.

“I think it would be too late to do it now,” the Mary Poppins star told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us [upon his 2016 death]. [For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Scroll below for more of the Princess Diaries cast’s honest quotes about reuniting on screen once more:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Alison Sweeney Reveals Which Hallmark Costar Is Her ‘Favorite,’ Gushes Over A Magical Christmas Village’s Luke Macfarlane

A dream job! Alison Sweeney dished on some of her Hallmark movies costars — and teased which one is her “favorite” after nearly 10 years with the network. “How am I supposed to pick one? They're also wonderful,” Sweeney, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her latest Hallmark Channel film, A Magical Christmas Village. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy