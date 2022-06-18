ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A practical fluorosulfonylating platform via photocatalytic imidazolium-based SOF radical reagent

By Weigang Zhang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSulfonyl fluorides are key components in the fields of chemical biology, materials science and drug discovery. In this line, the highly active SO2F radical has been employed for the construction of sulfonyl fluorides, but the utilization of gaseous ClSO2F as radical precursor is limited due to the tedious and hazardous preparation....

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Breakthrough in quest to control light to evolve next generation of quantum sensing and computing

Scientists have made a pivotal new breakthrough in the quest to control light to evolve the next generation of quantum sensing and computing. The team of researchers, including Dr. Oleksandr Kyriienko from the University of Exeter, has shown that controlling light can be achieved by inducing and measuring a nonlinear phase shift down to a single polariton level.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Chemists create a sensor that accurately detects the saliva pH of humans

Chemists at the Ural Federal University have created a sensor for determining the pH of human saliva. This is a fluorophore with strong and stable emission, which picks up the smallest fluctuations in the pH in biological fluids. The analysis is performed using microdoses of the substance and a spectrometer, in which the substance is irradiated with a special lamp. The pH data appears in 5-7 seconds. The first results of joint studies of saliva samples and the sensor, conducted by scientific groups of the Department of Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry and the Department of Analytical Chemistry are described in the journal Dyes and Pigments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sulfonyl#Reagents#Radical 1#Ea#Clso2f
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Breakdown of hydrodynamics below four dimensions in a fracton fluid

Hydrodynamics is a universal effective theory that describes the thermalization of chaotic many-body systems, and depends only on the symmetries of the underlying theory. Although the Navier"“Stokes equations can describe classical liquids and gases, quantum fluids of ultracold atoms or quark"“gluon plasma, they cannot yet describe the phases of matter where particle motion is kinematically constrained. Here we present the nonlinear fluctuating hydrodynamics of models with simultaneous charge/mass, dipole/centre of mass and momentum conservation. This hydrodynamic effective theory is unstable below four spatial dimensions: dipole-conserving fluids at rest are unstable to fluctuations, which drive the system to a dynamical universality class with qualitatively distinct features from conventional fluids. In one spatial dimension, our construction is reminiscent of the well-established renormalization group flow of the stochastic Navier"“Stokes equations; however, the fixed point we find possesses subdiffusive scaling rather than the superdiffusive scaling of the Kardar"“Parisi"“Zhang universality class. We numerically simulate many-body classical dynamics in one- and two-dimensional models with dipole and momentum conservation, and find evidence for the predicted breakdown of hydrodynamics. Our theory provides a controlled example of how kinematic constraints lead to a rich landscape of dynamical universality classes in high-dimensional models.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tuneable magnetic nanocomposites for remote self-healing

When polymer composites containing magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) are exposed to an alternating magnetic field, heat is generated to melt the surrounding polymer locally, partially filling voids across any cracks or deformities. Such materials are of interest for structural applications; however, structural polymers with high melting temperatures pose the challenge of generating high localised temperatures enabling self-healing. A method to prepare a multiferroic-Polyamide 6 (PA6) nanocomposite with tuneable magnetocaloric properties is reported. Tunability arises from varying the MNP material (and any coating, its dispersion, and agglomerate sizes in the nanocomposite). The superparamagnetic MNPs (SMNPs) and iron oxide MNPs with and without surface functionalization were dispersed into PA6 through in situ polymerization, and their magnetic properties were compared. Furthermore, computer simulations were used to quantify the dispersion state of MNPs and assess the influence of the interaction radius on the magnetic response of the self-healable magnetic nanoparticle polymer (SHMNP) composite. It was shown that maintaining the low interaction radius through the dispersion of the low coercivity MNPs could allow tuning of the bulk magnetocaloric properties of the resulting mesostructures. An in-situ polymerization method improved the dispersion and reduced the maximum interaction radius value from ca. 806 to 371Â nm and increased the magnetic response for the silica-coated SMNP composite. This sample displayed ca. three orders of magnitude enhancement for magnetic saturation compared to the unfunctionalized Fe3O4 MNP composite.
CHEMISTRY
electrek.co

BASF is going to build a commercial battery-recycling, black-mass plant

Global chemical giant BASF is going to build a commercial battery-recycling, black-mass plant in Schwarzheide, a town in Brandenburg, eastern Germany. The production of black mass, which contains high amounts of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese – the key metals used to produce cathode active materials – is the first step in the battery recycling process.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Accurate and efficient dynamic computational strategy for heterogeneous catalysis

Theoretical calculation has become an indispensable approach to reveal the thermodynamics and kinetics of catalysis. Static computational strategy is the most popular approach in theoretical catalysis, in which the reaction thermodynamics and kinetics are evaluated based on a few stationary geometries at zero temperature and some ideal statistic mechanics models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Few-photon all-optical phase rotation in a quantum-well micropillar cavity

Photonic platforms are an excellent setting for quantum technologies as weak photon"“environment coupling ensures long coherence times. The second key ingredient for quantum photonics is interactions between photons, which can be provided by optical nonlinearities in the form of cross-phase modulation. This approach underpins many proposed applications in quantum optics1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and information processing8, but achieving its potential requires strong single-photon-level nonlinear phase shifts as well as scalable nonlinear elements. In this work we show that the required nonlinearity can be provided by exciton"“polaritons in micropillars with embedded quantum wells. These combine the strong interactions of excitons9,10 with the scalability of micrometre-sized emitters11. We observe cross-phase modulation of up to 3"‰Â±"‰1"‰mrad per polariton using laser beams attenuated to below the average intensity of a single photon. With our work serving as a stepping stone, we lay down a route for quantum information processing in polaritonic lattices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly luminescent scintillating hetero-ligand MOF nanocrystals with engineered Stokes shift for photonic applications

Large Stokes shift fast emitters show a negligible reabsorption of their luminescence, a feature highly desirable for several applications such as fluorescence imaging, solar-light managing, and fabricating sensitive scintillating detectors for medical imaging and high-rate high-energy physics experiments. Here we obtain high efficiency luminescence with significant Stokes shift by exploiting fluorescent conjugated acene building blocks arranged in nanocrystals. Two ligands of equal molecular length and connectivity, yet complementary electronic properties, are co-assembled by zirconium oxy-hydroxy clusters, generating crystalline hetero-ligand metal-organic framework (MOF) nanocrystals. The diffusion of singlet excitons within the MOF and the matching of ligands absorption and emission properties enables an ultrafast activation of the low energy emission in the 100"‰ps time scale. The hybrid nanocrystals show a fluorescence quantum efficiency ofÂ ~60% and a Stokes shift as large as 750"‰meV (~6000"‰cmâˆ’1), which suppresses the emission reabsorption also in bulk devices. The fabricated prototypal nanocomposite fast scintillator shows benchmark performances which compete with those of some inorganic and organic commercial systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In situ electrochemical recomposition of decomposed redox-active species in aqueous organic flow batteries

Aqueous organic redox flow batteries offer a safe and potentially inexpensive solution to the problem of storing massive amounts of electricity produced from intermittent renewables. However, molecular decomposition represents a major barrier to commercialization-and although structural modifications can improve stability, it comes at the expense of synthetic cost and molecular weight. Now, utilizing 2,6-dihydroxy-anthraquinone (DHAQ) without further structural modification, we demonstrate that the regeneration of the original molecule after decomposition represents a viable route to achieve low-cost, long-lifetime aqueous organic redox flow batteries. We used in situ (online) NMR and electron paramagnetic resonance, and complementary electrochemical analyses to show that the decomposition compound 2,6-dihydroxy-anthrone (DHA) and its tautomer, 2,6-dihydroxy-anthranol (DHAL) can be recomposed to DHAQ electrochemically through two steps: oxidation of DHA(L)2âˆ’ to the dimer (DHA)24âˆ’ by one-electron transfer followed by oxidation of (DHA)24âˆ’ to DHAQ2âˆ’ by three-electron transfer per DHAQ molecule. This electrochemical regeneration process also rejuvenates the positive electrolyte-rebalancing the states of charge of both electrolytes without introducing extra ions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel inorganic crystal structures predicted using autonomous simulation agents

We report a dataset of 96640 crystal structures discovered and computed using our previously published autonomous, density functional theory (DFT) based, active-learning workflow named CAMD (Computational Autonomy for Materials Discovery). Of these, 894 are within 1"‰meV/atom of the convex hull and 26826 are within 200"‰meV/atom of the convex hull. The dataset contains DFT-optimized pymatgen crystal structure objects, DFT-computed formation energies and phase stability calculations from the convex hull. It contains a variety of spacegroups and symmetries derived from crystal prototypes derived from known experimental compounds, and was generated from active learning campaigns of various chemical systems. This dataset can be used to benchmark future active-learning or generative efforts for structure prediction, to seed new efforts of experimental crystal structure discovery, or to construct new models of structure-property relationships.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Electropolymerization without an electric power supply

Electrifying synthesis is now a common slogan among synthetic chemists. In addition to the conventional two- or three-electrode systems that use batch-type cells, recent progress in organic electrochemical processes has been significant, including microflow electrochemical reactors, Li-ion battery-like technology, and bipolar electrochemistry. Herein we demonstrate an advanced electrosynthesis method without the application of electric power based on the concept of streaming potential-driven bipolar electrochemistry. As a proof-of-concept study, the electrochemical oxidative polymerization of aromatic monomers successfully yielded the corresponding polymer films on an electrode surface, which acted as an anode under the flow of electrolyte in a microchannel without an electric power supply.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy