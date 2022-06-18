ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliver Twist: Chapter XV

In the obscure parlour of a low public-house, in the filthiest part of Little Saffron Hill; a dark and gloomy den, where a flaring gas-light burnt all day in the winter-time; and where no ray of sun ever shone in the summer: there sat, brooding over a little pewter measure and...

HackerNoon

The Strange Case Of Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde: Chapter I - Story of the door

Mr. Utterson the lawyer was a man of a rugged countenance that was never lighted by a smile; cold, scanty and embarrassed in discourse; backward in sentiment; lean, long, dusty, dreary and yet somehow lovable. At friendly meetings, and when the wine was to his taste, something eminently human beaconed from his eye; something indeed which never found its way into his talk, but which spoke not only in these silent symbols of the after-dinner face, but more often and loudly in the acts of his life. He was austere with himself; drank gin when he was alone, to mortify a taste for vintages; and though he enjoyed the theatre, had not crossed the doors of one for twenty years. But he had an approved tolerance for others; sometimes wondering, almost with envy, at the high pressure of spirits involved in their misdeeds; and in any extremity inclined to help rather than to reprove. “I incline to Cain’s heresy,” he used to say quaintly: “I let my brother go to the devil in his own way.” In this character, it was frequently his fortune to be the last reputable acquaintance and the last good influence in the lives of downgoing men. And to such as these, so long as they came about his chambers, he never marked a shade of change in his demeanour.
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 19

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XIX.
HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter I

I am by birth a Genevese, and my family is one of the most distinguished of that republic. My ancestors had been for many years counsellors and syndics, and my father had filled several public situations with honour and reputation. He was respected by all who knew him for his integrity and indefatigable attention to public business. He passed his younger days perpetually occupied by the affairs of his country; a variety of circumstances had prevented his marrying early, nor was it until the decline of life that he became a husband and the father of a family.
HackerNoon

Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 29 - Enter Ahab; to Him, Stubb

Some days elapsed, and ice and icebergs all astern, the Pequod now went rolling through the bright Quito spring, which, at sea, almost perpetually reigns on the threshold of the eternal August of the Tropic. The warmly cool, clear, ringing, perfumed, overflowing, redundant days, were as crystal goblets of Persian sherbet, heaped up—flaked up, with rose-water snow. The starred and stately nights seemed haughty dames in jewelled velvets, nursing at home in lonely pride, the memory of their absent conquering Earls, the golden helmeted suns! For sleeping man, ’twas hard to choose between such winsome days and such seducing nights. But all the witcheries of that unwaning weather did not merely lend new spells and potencies to the outward world. Inward they turned upon the soul, especially when the still mild hours of eve came on; then, memory shot her crystals as the clear ice most forms of noiseless twilights. And all these subtle agencies, more and more they wrought on Ahab’s texture. Old age is always wakeful; as if, the longer linked with life, the less man has to do with aught that looks like death. Among sea-commanders, the old greybeards will oftenest leave their berths to visit the night-cloaked deck. It was so with Ahab; only that now, of late, he seemed so much to live in the open air, that truly speaking, his visits were more to the cabin, than from the cabin to the planks. “It feels like going down into one’s tomb,”—he would mutter to himself—“for an old captain like me to be descending this narrow scuttle, to go to my grave-dug berth.” So, almost every twenty-four hours, when the watches of the night were set, and the band on deck sentinelled the slumbers of the band below; and when if a rope was to be hauled upon the forecastle, the sailors flung it not rudely down, as by day, but with some cautiousness dropt it to its place for fear of disturbing their slumbering shipmates; when this sort of steady quietude would begin to prevail, habitually, the silent steersman would watch the cabin-scuttle; and ere long the old man would emerge, gripping at the iron banister, to help his crippled way. Some considering touch of humanity was in him; for at times like these, he usually abstained from patrolling the quarter-deck; because to his wearied mates, seeking repose within six inches of his ivory heel, such would have been the reverberating crack and din of that bony step, that their dreams would have been on the crunching teeth of sharks. But once, the mood was on him too deep for common regardings; and as with heavy, lumber-like pace he was measuring the ship from taffrail to mainmast, Stubb, the old second mate, came up from below, with a certain unassured, deprecating humorousness, hinted that if Captain Ahab was pleased to walk the planks, then, no one could say nay; but there might be some way of muffling the noise; hinting something indistinctly and hesitatingly about a globe of tow, and the insertion into it, of the ivory heel. Ah! Stubb, thou didst not know Ahab then.
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part II, SEC. I, Chapter III

IT is to be observed, however, that, how beneficial soever on the one hand, or hurtful soever on the other, the actions or intentions of the person who acts may have been to the person who is, if I may say so, acted upon, yet if in the one case there appears to have been no propriety in the motives of the agent, if we cannot enter into the affections which influenced his conduct, we have little sympathy with the gratitude of the person who receives the benefit: or if, in the other case, there appears to have been no impropriety in the motives of the agent, if, on the contrary, the affections which influenced his conduct are such as we must necessarily enter into, we can have no sort of sympathy with the resentment of the person who suffers. Little gratitude seems due in the one case, and all sort of resentment seems unjust in the other. The one action seems to merit little reward, the other to deserve no punishment.
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Isabella Rossellini! 20 Glamorous Old Photos of the Italian-Swedish Beauty

Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini is many things—a model, actress, philanthropist, educator, accidental farm-life influencer—to say nothing of being the daughter of two icons: the actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini. Born in Rome in 1952 with her fraternal twin sister, Ingrid (known as Isotta), Rossellini made her first film appearance opposite her mother in A Matter of Time (1976), before going on to projects like White Nights (1985), Blue Velvet, (1986), Cousins (1989), Death Becomes Her (1992), Fearless (1993), and, decades later, a memorable arc on 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy’s first wife, Bianca. She’s also enjoyed a long association with the fashion and beauty worlds, covering Vogue in the 1980s and serving for years as a “spokesmodel” for Lancôme.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Full Story Of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Death — And The Tragic Relapse That Preceded It

On February 2, 2014, movie star Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment with a syringe in his left arm. He was just 46 years old. Philip Seymour Hoffman was a true actor’s actor. The native New Yorker sharpened his skills on Broadway before finding fame in Hollywood and never forgot that the craft itself trumped any accolades. An Academy Award-winning thespian, Philip Seymour Hoffman toiled on his work with the focus of a teacher who tragically knew that he would die too soon.
psychologytoday.com

How to Live Simply

Many find greater well-being from owning fewer things, reducing the pressure to work to buy more and gaining time to do what brings joy. Think about the things that you let into your life that don't need to be there and start saying no to them. You'll quickly discover how...
WWD

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — “It was easier for him to design with me than for me to sing with him,” quipped Alessandro Michele on Monday, speaking of Harry Styles and presenting the Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection stemming from his friendship with the British singer and actor. The name of the capsule stands not only for the blending of the initials of Michele’s and Styles’ names, but also for the onomatopoeic sound of the laughing face emoji used for years to end their messages to each other.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha...
thedigitalfix.com

The Black Phone review (2022) – Ethan Hawke is a perfect villain

Masked killers and forced captivity have long been the bread and butter of the horror movie genre. Seeing a victim isolated, in the hands of an anonymous monster, is a tried and tested storyline that never really gets old. But, the big question is how, after seeing scaretastic classics such as Saw, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, do you make that classic captivity concept stand out and feel unique?
spoilertv.com

The Old Man - Episodes One and Two - Review

I’m not sure what I was expecting from The Old Man, but it definitely was not what I found myself watching – and it blew me away! I was likely expecting something like Mare of Easttown - not Mission Impossible or James Bond... The show is based on a novel by Thomas Perry (2017). Jonathan E Steinberg (See, Black Sails, Human Target, Jericho) and Robert Levine (Black Sails, See, Touch, Human Target) developed the show and wrote all the episodes, starring Jeff Bridges (Dan Chase) and John Lithgow (Harold Harper). Episodes 1 and 2 were both directed by Jon Watts (Spiderman: No Way Home - definite action-cred here!).
Popculture

'Blossom' Cast Member Recently Tied the Knot

Joey Lawrence is a married man once again. PEOPLE reported that the former Blossom star tied the knot with Samantha Cope on May 1 in Temecula, California. Lawrence announced his engagement to Cope in August 2021. Lawrence and Cope exchanged vows at the Temecula Creek Inn during an outdoor ceremony....
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
talentrecap.com

Jackie Evancho Returns to Music With Stunning “Both Sides Now” Music Video

America’s Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho stars in her first music video after nearly two years. The 22 year old’s voice sounds better than ever in this new track. On June 17, Jackie Evancho returned to YouTube with a brand new music video for her rendition of “Both Sides Now” originally performed by Joni Mitchell. The simple music video features the singer lip syncing to the track in a scenic location. Jackie looks absolutely stunning in this music video. Even though she’s wearing a simple look, she absolutely rocks the white dress/jean jacket combination.
12tomatoes.com

First Look At Ryan Gosling Playing Ken In The New Barbie Live-Action Movie

Barbie is a major cultural icon, so it makes sense that there would eventually be a live-action made of Barbie. Honestly, it’s about time. We’ve had an endless number of different animated Barbie movies released throughout the years, it’s about time that there is a live-action added to the mix. The upcoming live-action movie has a very interesting cast. And so far, here is what we know.
