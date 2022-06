John Wall's representatives informed the Houston Rockets on Tuesday that the five-time All-Star point guard will exercise the player option in his contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. It's an unsurprising decision — which was reportedly made months ago — as Wall is now set to make $47.4 million in the 2022-23 season, although it appears unlikely he'll earn it with the Rockets.

