ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Mom pleads for place for nonbinary students

Coastal Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frustrated Waccamaw High mother told the Georgetown County School Board last week that her child was one of a handful nonbinary or transgender students who were left out of the school yearbook because photos require uniformity. “If you identify as neither male or female, do you really have...

coastalobserver.com

Comments / 4

Shadowsa2b
3d ago

its "wholly unacceptable" that her kid be asked to follow the same rules as every single other child ever to attend the school just for one single day? justnwesr thw clothes for one day, get your picture taken, and get over it. deciding to be "non binary" doesnt mean you cant wear a uniform for just one day. so entitled!

Reply
5
Jason Wilber
2d ago

If they don't like it now, get used to it as you're the global minority going into the future world! I personally wouldn't hire your kids regardless of there education! YOU'RE IN THE SOUTH! Not the North East or California!

Reply
3
Alfred Humphrey
2d ago

boys are boys and girls are girls. facts are facts and sick is sick. and woke is a bad joke.

Reply
5
Related
live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence 1 Schools picks new principal for Timmonsville school being consolidated, 2 others

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools has named three new principals for the 2022-23 school year, including one at a Timmonsville elementary school that will officially become part of the district on July 1 as part of a controversial consolidation. Wanda Williams-Parrott was named principal at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville, the district said […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry-Georgetown Technical College offers police pre-academy training for newly hired officers

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College is hoping to reduce the shortage of police officers in the county with its new police pre-academy training certificate program for newly hired officers. Candidates in the program will receive training equivalent to the first four weeks of basic law enforcement training at the state criminal justice academy. […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Society
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Lawsuits#Racism
wpde.com

Church food pantry runs out of food because too many people need it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to the Consumer Price Index, from 2019 to 2022 the price of food is expected to make a 7% increase. The Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church food pantry is seeing such dramatic numbers of hungry people that they ran out of food last Thursday. Pastor Brad Bellah said that some of their shelves have been restocked after receiving donations from the congregation, but he said that won’t even last them a day.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Berkeley Observer

Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been hospitalized following a dog attack in Berkeley County, multiple news outlets report. According to Live 5 News, the attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle community. The breed of the dog was not immediately disclosed. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is said to be investigating. The Berkeley Observer will update this […] The post Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place

Charles Duell inherited the historic properties Middleton Place and the Edmondston-Alston House, Charleston, SC, in 1969. He was 31 years old. A graduate of Yale, he had begun a career in finance on Wall Street. But the circumstances of his sudden inheritance compelled him to leave New York City and move his family to South Carolina. There he would take up the challenge of reviving the houses, gardens, and forestlands of his forebears. He convinced countless relatives, friends, and associates to work with him. Their collective efforts over the last half-century have resulted in a dynamic balance of historic preservation and innovative interpretation. Moreover, Middleton Place has become a nexus for truth seeking and reconciliation as Americans pursue a fuller understanding of their past.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach has first ever Juneteenth Parade

MYRTLE BEACH , S.C. — Saturday was Myrtle Beach’s first-ever Juneteenth parade. Over a hundred people gathered to celebrate the day when slaves learned that they were free after the Civil War 157 years ago. Families watched from the sidewalks as floats, cars, and people made their way...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Teachers leaving public schools for reasons other than pay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers are leaving public education in droves. The latest data compiled by SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group, shows more than 3,400 open positions across the state. As of June 12, that number is closer to 650 for just the Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester District...
CHARLESTON, SC
neusenews.com

Edresse Darboe graduates from CCU in May 2022

CONWAY, SC (06/16/2022)-- Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7, 2022. Among the graduates was Edresse Darboe, a Marketing major from Kinston, NC (28501). A Universitywide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy