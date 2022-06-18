ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins as a tool box for analyzing p63

By Alexander Strubel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe function of the p53 transcription factor family is dependent on several folded domains. In addition to a DNA-binding domain, members of this family contain an oligomerization domain. p63 and p73 also contain a C-terminal Sterile Î±-motif domain. Inhibition of most transcription factors is difficult as most of them lack deep...

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Induced neural progenitor cells and iPS-neurons from major depressive disorder patients show altered bioenergetics and electrophysiological properties

The molecular pathomechanisms of major depressive disorder (MDD) are still not completely understood. Here, we follow the hypothesis, that mitochondria dysfunction which is inevitably associated with bioenergetic disbalance is a risk factor that contributes to the susceptibility of an individual to develop MDD. Thus, we investigated molecular mechanisms related to mitochondrial function in induced neuronal progenitor cells (NPCs) which were reprogrammed from fibroblasts of eight MDD patients and eight non-depressed controls. We found significantly lower maximal respiration rates, altered cytosolic basal calcium levels, and smaller soma size in NPCs derived from MDD patients. These findings are partially consistent with our earlier observations in MDD patient-derived fibroblasts. Furthermore, we differentiated MDD and control NPCs into iPS-neurons and analyzed their passive biophysical and active electrophysiological properties to investigate whether neuronal function can be related to altered mitochondrial activity and bioenergetics. Interestingly, MDD patient-derived iPS-neurons showed significantly lower membrane capacitance, a less hyperpolarized membrane potential, increased Na+ current density and increased spontaneous electrical activity. Our findings indicate that functional differences evident in fibroblasts derived from MDD patients are partially present after reprogramming to induced-NPCs, could relate to altered function of iPS-neurons and thus might be associated with the aetiology of major depressive disorder.
HEALTH
Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Effects of thickness reduction in cold rolling process on the formability of sheet metals using ANFIS

Cold rolling has detrimental effect on the formability of sheet metals. It is, however, inevitable in producing sheet high quality surfaces. The effects of cold rolling on the forming limits of stretch sheets are not investigated comprehensively in the literature. In this study, a through experimental study is conducted to observe the effect of different cold rolling thickness reduction on the formability of sheet metals. Since the experimental procedure of such tests are costly, an artificial intelligence is also adopted to predict effects of cold thickness reduction on the formability of the sheet metals. In this regard, St14 sheets are examined using tensile, metallography, cold rolling and Nakazima's hemi-sphere punch experiments. The obtained data are further utilized to train and test an adaptive neural network fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) model. The results indicate that cold rolling reduces the formability of the sheet metals under stretch loading condition. Moreover, the tensile behavior of the sheet alters considerably due to cold thickness reduction of the same sheet metal. The trained ANFIS model also successfully trained and tested in prediction of forming limits diagrams. This model could be used to determine forming limit strains in other thickness reduction conditions. It is discussed that determination of forming limit diagrams is not an intrinsic property of a chemical composition of the sheet metals and many other factors must be taken into account.
CHEMISTRY
New peptides could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The molecules also reduced viral load in infected hamster lungs. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have designed a new class of peptides that can block SARS-CoV-2 from entering host cells1. The molecules bind to a viral protein and hinder its interaction with a specific receptor of host cells.
SCIENCE
Quantum causal unravelling

Complex processes often arise from sequences of simpler interactions involving a few particles at a time. These interactions, however, may not be directly accessible to experiments. Here we develop the first efficient method for unravelling the causal structure of the interactions in a multipartite quantum process, under the assumption that the process has bounded information loss and induces causal dependencies whose strength is above a fixed (but otherwise arbitrary) threshold. Our method is based on a quantum algorithm whose complexity scales polynomially in the total number of input/output systems, in the dimension of the systems involved in each interaction, and in the inverse of the chosen threshold for the strength of the causal dependencies. Under additional assumptions, we also provide a second algorithm that has lower complexity and requires only local state preparation and local measurements. Our algorithms can be used to identify processes that can be characterized efficiently with the technique of quantum process tomography. Similarly, they can be used to identify useful communication channels in quantum networks, and to test the internal structure of uncharacterized quantum circuits.
PHYSICS
Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
High precision robust control design of piezoelectric nanopositioning platform

The piezoelectric nanopositioning platform requires extremely accurate tracking during the task, while the model uncertainty caused by load variations requires strong robustness of the system. The high accuracy and robustness in the control design are coupled to each other, making it difficult to achieve both optimally at the same time. In addition, the system itself has a weakly damped resonant mode, which makes it extremely difficult to control the piezoelectric nanopositioning platform while suppressing the inherent resonance of the system as well as meeting the requirements for robustness and high accuracy. For the multi-performance integrated control problem of piezoelectric nanopositioning platform, this paper gives two kinds of control designs (integral resonance control (IRC) and Hâˆž control) satisfying accuracy requirements and robustness, and carries out simulation study and comparative analysis with positive position feedback control (PPF). Simulation results show that the Hâˆž control strategy given in this paper has the smallest tracking error compared to PPF and IRC under 5, 10 and 20Â Hz input grating scan signals, though it has a higher order, with better robustness to mechanical load variations and high frequency signal perturbations in the 0"“1000Â g load range.
SCIENCE
Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
S100A4 exerts robust mucosal adjuvant activity for co-administered antigens in mice

The lack of clinically applicable mucosal adjuvants is a major hurdle in designing effective mucosal vaccines. We hereby report that the calcium-binding protein S100A4, which regulates a wide range of biological functions, is a potent mucosal adjuvant in mice for co-administered antigens, including the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, with comparable or even superior efficacy as cholera toxin but without causing any adverse reactions. Intranasal immunization with recombinant S100A4 elicited antigen-specific antibody and pulmonary cytotoxic T cell responses, and these responses were remarkably sustained for longer than 6 months. As a self-protein, S100A4 did not stimulate antibody responses against itself, a quality desired of adjuvants. S100A4 prolonged nasal residence of intranasally delivered antigens and promoted migration of antigen-presenting cells. S100A4-pulsed dendritic cells potently activated cognate T cells. Furthermore, S100A4 induced strong germinal center responses revealed by both microscopy and mass spectrometry, a novel label-free technique for measuring germinal center activity. Importantly, S100A4 did not induce olfactory bulb inflammation after nasal delivery, which is often a safety concern for nasal vaccination. In conclusion, S100A4 may be a promising adjuvant in formulating mucosal vaccines, including vaccines against pathogens that infect via the respiratory tract, such as SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Solidification, remediation and long-term stability of heavy metal contaminated soil under the background of sustainable development

At present, the global pollution has seriously exceeded the standard. With the passage of time, pollution has gradually affected people's daily lives, but the solution to pollution is far from achieving a better treatment effect. For the treatment of pollution, in addition to considering the treatment effect, it is also necessary to consider whether the treatment method will cause pollution and the cost of the treatment of the pollutants. As one of the lifelines of human survival, the land is also suffering from pollution. The impact of heavy metal pollution is particularly serious, and there is no better solution. Based on this, this paper proposes a curing agent based on sustainable remediation to solve the soil pollution of heavy metals. The main material is Basic oxygen furnace slag (BOFS), which has excellent social development characteristics in all aspects, and the raw materials are calcium carbide residue (CCR) and phosphogypsum (PG) to explore a more suitable curing agent. (consisting of BOFS, CCR, and PG, abbreviated as BCP). The experimental results in this paper show that the volume of pores and pores in the agglomerates are slightly reduced, and the content of curing agent is increased from 4 to 10%, while the corresponding volume is only reduced by 0.006 and 0.017Â mL/g. Therefore, it can be seen that the reduction of the pore volume between the aggregates of the stabilized species of BCP has made a major contribution to the strength development.
ENVIRONMENT
Biological approach synthesis and characterization of iron sulfide (FeS) thin films from banana peel extract for contamination of environmental remediation

Biological approach synthesis and characterization of Iron Sulfide (FeS) thin films from banana peel extract for contamination remediation of environment studied. Iron chloride, Sodium thiosulfate and Ethylene-di-amine-tetra acetate (EDTA) were used as precursor solutions without further purification. The nanoparticle of banana peel was extracted and prepared with synthesized FeS thin films and analyzed by X ray-diffraction for structural examination, Scanning electron microscope (SEM) for surface morphological analysis, Ultra-violet-visible-spectrometer (UV"“Vis) and photo-luminescence spectro-photo-meter (P-L) for optical characterizations. XRD peaks are shown with recognized to (110), (200), (310), and (301) crystalline planes. The occurrence of this deflection peak are recognised the FeS crystal segment of the tetragonal crystalline systems. SEM micrographs of the films prepared biological method show the distribution of grains, which cover the surface of the substrate completely and are uniform and films deposited purely have defects. The photo-luminescence, absorbance, and transmittance strength of banana peel extract FeS thin film is greater than pure FeS thin films in which wide-ranging and symmetries groups were perceived. In the present study, the comparison of pure FeS thin films and Nano synthesized banana peel extract with FeS thin films was studied. It is observed that Nano synthesized banana fibre absorbs higher than pure FeS thin films in solar cell application. Finally, green synthesis is an ecofriendly, easy and cheap promising method for the fabrication of thin films for solar cell applications.
CHEMISTRY
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Microstructure effects on the phase transition behavior of a prototypical quantum material

Materials with insulator-metal transitions promise advanced functionalities for future information technology. Patterning on the microscale is key for miniaturized functional devices, but material properties may vary spatially across microstructures. Characterization of these miniaturized devices requires electronic structure probes with sufficient spatial resolution to understand the influence of structure size and shape on functional properties. The present study demonstrates the use of imaging soft X-ray absorption spectroscopy with a spatial resolution better than 2Â \(\upmu\)m to study the insulator-metal transition in vanadium dioxide thin-film microstructures. This novel technique reveals that the transition temperature for the conversion from insulating to metallic vanadium dioxide is lowered by 1.2Â KÂ Â±Â 0.4Â K close to the structure edges compared to the center. Facilitated strain release during the phase transition is discussed as origin of the observed behavior. The experimental approach enables a detailed understanding of how the electronic properties of quantum materials depend on their patterning at the micrometer scale.
CHEMISTRY
A global ensemble of ocean wave climate statistics from contemporary wave reanalysis and hindcasts

There are numerous global ocean wave reanalysis and hindcast products currently being distributed and used across different scientific fields. However, there is not a consistent dataset that can sample across all existing products based on a standardized framework. Here, we present and describe the first coordinated multi-product ensemble of present-day global wave fields available to date. This dataset, produced through the Coordinated Ocean Wave Climate Project (COWCLIP) phase 2, includes general and extreme statistics of significant wave height (Hs), mean wave period (Tm) and mean wave direction (Î¸m) computed across 1980"“2014, at different frequency resolutions (monthly, seasonally, and annually). This coordinated global ensemble has been derived from fourteen state-of-the-science global wave products obtained from different atmospheric reanalysis forcing and downscaling methods. This data set has been processed, under a specific framework for consistency and quality, following standard Data Reference Syntax, Directory Structures and Metadata specifications. This new comprehensive dataset provides support to future broad-scale analysis of historical wave climatology and variability as well as coastal risk and vulnerability assessments across offshore and coastal engineering applications.
SCIENCE
Brain effect of bariatric surgery in people with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The link between obesity and brain function is a fascinating but still an enigmatic topic. We evaluated the effect of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) on peripheral glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, brain glucose utilization and cognitive abilities in people with obesity. Subjects/Methods. Thirteen subjects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

