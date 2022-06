Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez, whose death last year was halted in part of a yearslong back-and-forth between the Texas prison system and the U.S. Supreme Court over religious rights of condemned prisoners.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO