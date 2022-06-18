ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

PAIRING - Featuring the Work of Maureen Gray & Daniel Heron

Celebrating the stories & meaning found in abstract expressionism. Sculptor Maureen Gray allows line, form & curve to tell the story in steel & stone. Painter Daniel Heron blends color, texture & form to express himself on canvas. An outdoor reception will be held on Sat., June 18 from 3-5pm. Works will be on display in the Cottage Gallery through July 9. Open 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
northernexpress.com

Candidate Forum

Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
PETOSKEY, MI

Community Policy