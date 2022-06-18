2 dead following single-vehicle crash on I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are killed following a crash on Interstate 290 early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 3:22 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-290, just east of Central Avenue.

Initial reports say the a 2008 red Saturn Vue was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, and struck a pole.

Both the driver, a 41-year-old Chicago woman, and passenger, a 39-year-old Chicago man, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes of I-290 are closed and traffic is rerouted at Kostner Avenue.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.