Focus on the Community, Daviess County Tourism

The Daviess County Fair begins tomorrow in Elnora. The fair kicks off tomorrow tonight with the annual parade at 5:30 pm. Daviess County Fair Volunteer Linda Cornelius gives us a rundown of what’s happening this week…. The Queen Pageant takes place at 6:30 pm which you can hear live...
A new utility relief program was announced for water customers in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said Tuesday that a new relief program would use $4 million to help qualifying Evansville Water & Sewer Utility customers pay their bills. "We have asked the city council to approve...
The Daviess County Health Department is hosting a Childhood Immunization Clinic today. The clinic will from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and will be held at the Memorial Country Health Center. No appointment is necessary. You can contact the Health Department at (812)-254-8666, option 1 if you have any...
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. Beginning tomorrow, June 22, crews will begin work on the bridge over First Creek in Daviess County on US 231. Work will include a thin bridge deck overlay and paving of the...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 168 in Fort Branch. INDOT says starting around June 27, SR 168 will close for railroad repairs. This closure will take place between Railroad Street and West Street in Fort Branch. Crews will be working to repair […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Shovel met dirt Tuesday morning on the east side of Terre Haute as Churchill Downs broke ground on the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. Newly named General Manager for the property Mike Rich said the opportunity will provide a hospitality and tourism destination for the region. “This is going […]
- Culver's is bringing a fast-casual dining option to Jasper, breaking ground on Monday, and eyeing a Fall 2022 opening date. The Laskowski family, no strangers to Southern Indiana and Jasper, is bringing Culver's to Dubois County. The husband and wife team of John and Alice Laskowski own and operate...
Some residents in Loogootee made a display for pride month on city property. The decorations were removed. The decision to leave them up was first left to Loogootee’s beautification board, however, it was reported the board felt uncomfortable making that decision. The Loogootee City Council made the final decision.
If you’ve been to Jasper, you likely know or have been to the Schnitzelbank. Longtime owner and founder Larry Hanselman has passed away. He ran the business for 61 years, serving German food for the town of Jasper and Dubois County. The Schnitzelbank will be closed this Friday, June...
Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant. But not everyone is on board. “I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my back door,” said Laura Bieker. Bieker […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino. “I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s […]
