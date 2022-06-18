ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s weather: Unseasonably chilly with snow in the White Mountains (for real)

By Rick Gordon
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fall-like feel this weekend with temperatures 15 degrees below normal. Both today’s and Sunday’s highs are only in the low to mid-60s along with a chilly breeze. The potential for a couple of inches of accumulating snow at the highest peaks in the White Mountains along with wind chills in...

