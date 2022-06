Gavin Lux went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a RBI double, and striking out once in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Guardians. Lux would be a fit on any team in the MLB and the scary thing is that he is playing with the Dodgers and is their ninth batter, which means with with an OBP of .362 the top of the order often has runners in scoring position to bring home. The Dodgers outfielder can be rostered due partly to his strong batting statistics with a BA of .285 and a OPS of .749, his area of more concern is his counting stats as he has just two home runs and 16 RBI through 59 games played. Managers can stream him regardless though as a run scored for him is still a fantasy asset, even if he is not the one driving the runs in himself.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO