June 18, 2022

The line up for the B-29 Doc Wichita Warbird Weekend July 6-10, 2022, at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita has been finalized. The five day event will feature nine vintage and historic warbirds and aircraft, including four airplanes that will have ride flight opportunities. It will also include a Saturday night concert in the hangar (July 9) that will play music from the 1980s to provide fun for all ages. A food truck and beverages will be available during the evening event.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO