June 18, 2022

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County and the Wichita Police Department are asking for tips to help recover a stolen statue. Between 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 6th, someone broke into a 2014 Ford Edge that was parked in the 600 block of N. 119th Street. The suspect stole a tan, Apache brand hard case, approximately 18″ x 12-7/8″ x 7-5/8.″ The case had stickers on it.
A woman is dead and a man is seriously after a crash and fire in southwest Wichita. Crews were called to the report of a fire around 8 p.m. Monday, near 55th S. and West Street. Arriving crews found a burning car with a woman inside, and a man with serious injuries. The name of the woman has not been made public at this time.
One person suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita on Monday. Pawnee from I-135 to Hydraulic was blocked off after the incident around 6:15 p.m. The crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. There’s been no word on what led up to the crash. No other...
A 21-year-old woman is missing after an ATV crash in Augusta early Saturday morning. Authorities said Carley Bullard went missing around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a bank near the Walnut River. Officials searched for her in the area along Highway 77 for several hours Saturday, with efforts...
The body of a 21-year-old woman was found Sunday after she was reported missing following an ATV crash in Augusta early Saturday morning. Authorities said Carley Bullard went missing around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a bank near the Walnut River. Officials searched for her in the area...
A man is in jail for a weekend stabbing in northwest Wichita. Police were called to the area of 25th and Amidon Sunday morning, and found two injured women, aged 19 and 21. There were reportedly hurt during a fight with one of their boyfriends, and both women were taken to a hospital. The boyfriend was also taken to a hospital, but was arrested after being treated.
The line up for the B-29 Doc Wichita Warbird Weekend July 6-10, 2022, at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita has been finalized. The five day event will feature nine vintage and historic warbirds and aircraft, including four airplanes that will have ride flight opportunities. It will also include a Saturday night concert in the hangar (July 9) that will play music from the 1980s to provide fun for all ages. A food truck and beverages will be available during the evening event.
Governor Kelly announced that a total of $53 million is being awarded to eligible child care staff at licensed facilities. The funds will be made available through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses that will soon be directly distributed to approximately 22,650 early childhood care staff members across Kansas. Individual bonus amounts will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.
Dave Lewis, who survived the plane crash that killed members of the Wichita State football team on October 2nd, 1970, has died. The university announced that Lewis pass away on Sunday. Lewis was one of nine people to survive the crash, along with teammates Mike Bruce, John Hoheisel, Randy Jackson,...
Spirit AeroSystems is conducting a salaried job fair for multiple positions at its headquarters in Wichita. It will be on Tuesday, June 21st from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency (400 West Waterman St. 67202 in Wichita) Qualified candidates will have the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews and...
