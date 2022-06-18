ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

June 18, 2022

Lifeguard Rescues 3-Year Old in Near-Drowning Incident in Derby. Lifeguards...

kfdi.com

CrimeStoppers Seeking Info on Stolen Statue

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County and the Wichita Police Department are asking for tips to help recover a stolen statue. Between 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 6th, someone broke into a 2014 Ford Edge that was parked in the 600 block of N. 119th Street. The suspect stole a tan, Apache brand hard case, approximately 18″ x 12-7/8″ x 7-5/8.″ The case had stickers on it.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman killed in crash and fire in SW Wichita

A woman is dead and a man is seriously after a crash and fire in southwest Wichita. Crews were called to the report of a fire around 8 p.m. Monday, near 55th S. and West Street. Arriving crews found a burning car with a woman inside, and a man with serious injuries. The name of the woman has not been made public at this time.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

1 Critical After South Wichita Crash on Monday

One person suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita on Monday. Pawnee from I-135 to Hydraulic was blocked off after the incident around 6:15 p.m. The crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. There’s been no word on what led up to the crash. No other...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Authorities Looking for Missing Woman After ATV Crash in Augusta

A 21-year-old woman is missing after an ATV crash in Augusta early Saturday morning. Authorities said Carley Bullard went missing around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a bank near the Walnut River. Officials searched for her in the area along Highway 77 for several hours Saturday, with efforts...
AUGUSTA, KS
Authorities Find Body of Woman Whose ATV Crashed near the Walnut River

The body of a 21-year-old woman was found Sunday after she was reported missing following an ATV crash in Augusta early Saturday morning. Authorities said Carley Bullard went missing around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a bank near the Walnut River. Officials searched for her in the area...
AUGUSTA, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for stabbing in NW Wichita

A man is in jail for a weekend stabbing in northwest Wichita. Police were called to the area of 25th and Amidon Sunday morning, and found two injured women, aged 19 and 21. There were reportedly hurt during a fight with one of their boyfriends, and both women were taken to a hospital. The boyfriend was also taken to a hospital, but was arrested after being treated.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

B-29 Doc Warbird Weekend to Feature Nine Airplanes and a Concert Over Five Days

The line up for the B-29 Doc Wichita Warbird Weekend July 6-10, 2022, at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita has been finalized. The five day event will feature nine vintage and historic warbirds and aircraft, including four airplanes that will have ride flight opportunities. It will also include a Saturday night concert in the hangar (July 9) that will play music from the 1980s to provide fun for all ages. A food truck and beverages will be available during the evening event.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

$53 Million in Bonuses to Be Given to Licensed Childcare Providers in Kansas

Governor Kelly announced that a total of $53 million is being awarded to eligible child care staff at licensed facilities. The funds will be made available through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses that will soon be directly distributed to approximately 22,650 early childhood care staff members across Kansas. Individual bonus amounts will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.
KANSAS STATE
