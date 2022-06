Britney Spears scores both a new home and a husband in a span of one week. Britney Spears is constructing the ideal new life after her conservatorship and no one can stop her. Following her June 9 wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer bought a magnificent mansion to complete her happiness. Weirdly, it is located nearby her ex-husband's house. This can be practical though, given the fact that they share children.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO