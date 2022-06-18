The Last Thing: A long journey

Update 22 June: The PS5 is in stock at The Game Collection and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is sold out at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, EE, Game, Scan and Studio. Read on for more information.Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO