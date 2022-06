SEATTLE -- Call it the Mike Trout series. Trout continued his dominance over the Mariners by hitting five homers in five games against Seattle, including a go-ahead two-run shot to lead the Angels to a 4-0 win on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. He became the first player in AL/NL history to hit four game-winning home runs in a single series, according to Stats by STATS. It helped the Angels take four of the five games, including winning three in a row for the first time since May 21-24.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO