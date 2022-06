BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO