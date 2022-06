Coreen E. Bard, 96, of Wakefield, NE, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield, NE. A celebration of Coreen’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield; Pastor Jill Craig will be officiating. A private family burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is assisting with the arrangements.

WAKEFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO