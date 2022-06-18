ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Implementation of a combined CDK inhibition and arginine-deprivation approach to target arginine-auxotrophic glioblastoma multiforme cells

By Christin Riess
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstitutive activation of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) or arginine auxotrophy are hallmarks of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The latter metabolic defect renders tumor cells vulnerable to arginine-depleting substances, such as arginine deiminase from Streptococcus pyogenes (SpyADI). Previously, we confirmed the susceptibility of patient-derived GBM cells towards SpyADI as well as CDK inhibitors (CDKis)....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Assessment of liver cirrhosis severity with extracellular volume fraction MRI

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In vitro triple coculture with gut microbiota from spondyloarthritis patients is characterized by inter-individual differences in inflammatory responses

Spondyloarthritis is a group of chronic inflammatory diseases that primarily affects axial or peripheral joints and is frequently associated with inflammation at non-articular sites. The disease is multifactorial, involving genetics, immunity and environmental factors, including the gut microbiota. In vivo, microbiome contributions are difficult to assess due to the multifactorial disease complexity. In a proof-of-concept approach, we therefore used a triple coculture model of immune-like, goblet and epithelial cells to investigate whether we could detect a differential impact from spondyloarthritis- vs. healthy-derived gut microbiota on host cell response. Despite their phylogenetic resemblance, flow cytometry-based phenotypic clustering revealed human-derived gut microbiota from healthy origin to cluster together and apart from spondyloarthritis donors. At host level, mucus production was higher upon exposure to healthy microbiota. Pro-inflammatory cytokine responses displayed more inter-individual variability in spondyloarthritis than in healthy donors. Interestingly, the high dominance in the initial sample of one patient of Prevotella, a genus previously linked to spondyloarthritis, resulted in the most differential host response upon 16Â h host-microbe coincubation. While future research should further focus on inter-individual variability by using gut microbiota from a large cohort of patients, this study underscores the importance of the gut microbiota during the SpA disease course.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial for pharmacological activation of BCAA catabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes

Elevations in plasma branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) levels associate with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Pre-clinical models suggest that lowering BCAA levels improve glucose tolerance, but data in humans are lacking. Here, we used sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB), an accelerator of BCAA catabolism, as tool to lower plasma BCAA levels in patients with T2D, and evaluate its effect on metabolic health. This trial (NetherlandsTrialRegister: NTR7426) had a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over design and was performed in the Maastricht University Medical Center (MUMC+), the Netherlands, between February 2019 and February 2020. Patients were eligible for the trial if they were 40"“75years, BMI of 25"“38"‰kg/mÂ², relatively well-controlled T2D (HbA1C"‰<"‰8.5%) and treated with oral glucose-lowering medication. Eighteen participants were randomly assigned to receive either NaPB 4.8"‰g/mÂ²/day and placebo for 2 weeks via controlled randomization and sixteen participants completed the study. The primary outcome was peripheral insulin sensitivity. Secondary outcomes were ex vivo muscle mitochondrial oxidative capacity, substrate oxidation and ectopic fat accumulation. Fasting blood samples were collected to determine levels of BCAA, their catabolic intermediates, insulin, triglycerides, free fatty acids (FFA) and glucose. NaPB led to a robust 27% improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity compared to placebo (Î”Rd:13.2"‰Â±"‰1.8 vs. 9.6"‰Â±"‰1.8 Âµmol/kg/min, p"‰="‰0.02). This was paralleled by an improvement in pyruvate-driven muscle mitochondrial oxidative capacity and whole-body insulin-stimulated carbohydrate oxidation, and a reduction in plasma BCAA and glucose levels. No effects were observed on levels of insulin, triglycerides and FFA, neither didÂ fat accumulationÂ in muscle and liver change. No adverse events were reported. These data establish the proof-of-concept in humans that modulating the BCAA oxidative pathway may represent a potential treatment strategy for patients with T2D.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdk#B Cell#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Stem Cell#Gbm#Spyadi As#Spyadi Abemaciclib#Senes
Nature.com

MicroRNA-21 promotes pancreatic Î² cell function through modulating glucose uptake

Pancreatic Î² cell dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes. MiR-21 has been shown to be induced in the islets of glucose intolerant patients and type 2 diabetic mice. However, the role of miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function remains largely elusive. In the current study, we identify the pathway by which miR-21 regulates glucose-stimulated insulin secretion utilizing mice lacking miR-21 in their Î² cells (miR-21Î²KO). We find that miR-21Î²KO mice develop glucose intolerance due to impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mechanistic studies reveal that miR-21 enhances glucose uptake and subsequently promotes insulin secretion by up-regulating Glut2 expression in a miR-21-Pdcd4-AP-1 dependent pathway. Over-expression of Glut2 in knockout islets results in rescue of the impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Furthermore, we demonstrate that delivery of miR-21 into the pancreas of type 2 diabetic db/db male mice is able to promote Glut2 expression and reduce blood glucose level. Taking together, our results reveal that miR-21 in islet Î² cell promotes insulin secretion and support a role for miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function in type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The presence of interferon affects the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Inflammation and metabolic dysfunction are hallmarks of the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the fastest-growing liver disease worldwide. Emerging evidence indicates that innate immune mechanisms are essential drivers of fibrosis development in chronic inflammatory liver diseases, including NAFLD. In this study, 142 NAFLD patients were genotyped for three IFNL4 single-nucleotide variants in order to investigate the genetic relationship between IFNL4 and fibrosis in NAFLD patients. We observed an overrepresentation of the non-functional IFNL4 allele in patients with significant fibrosis (>F2). Next, we investigated the potential protective role of interferon (IFN) in relation to the development of liver fibrosis in an animal model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In contradiction to our hypothesis, the results showed an increase in fibrosis in IFN treated animals. Our study clearly indicates that IFN is able to affect the development of liver fibrosis, although our clinical and experimental data are conflicting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A clinically annotated post-mortem approach to study multi-organ somatic mutational clonality in normal tissues

Recent research on normal human tissues identified omnipresent clones of cells, driven by somatic mutations known to be responsible for carcinogenesis (e.g., in TP53 or NOTCH1). These new insights are fundamentally changing current tumor evolution models, with broad oncological implications. Most studies are based on surgical remnant tissues, which are not available for many organs and rarely in a pan-organ setting (multiple organs from the same individual). Here, we describe an approach based on clinically annotated post-mortem tissues, derived from whole-body donors that are routinely used for educational purposes at human anatomy units. We validated this post-mortem approach using UV-exposed and unexposed epidermal skin tissues and confirm the presence of positively selected NOTCH1/2-, TP53- and FAT1-driven clones. No selection signals were detected in a set of immune genes or housekeeping genes. Additionally, we provide the first evidence for smoking-induced clonal changes in oral epithelia, likely underlying the origin of head and neck carcinogenesis. In conclusion, the whole-body donor-based approach provides a nearly unlimited healthy tissue resource to study mutational clonality and gain fundamental mutagenic insights in the presumed earliest stages of tumor evolution.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain effect of bariatric surgery in people with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The link between obesity and brain function is a fascinating but still an enigmatic topic. We evaluated the effect of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) on peripheral glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, brain glucose utilization and cognitive abilities in people with obesity. Subjects/Methods. Thirteen subjects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increasing trend of radiographic features of knee osteoarthritis in rheumatoid arthritis patients before total knee arthroplasty

To investigate the trend and factors related to the occurrence of osteoarthritis (OA)-like features on knee radiographs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the recent decades. To classify antero-posterior knee radiographs into 'RA' and 'OA-like RA' groups, a deep learning model was developed by training the network using knee radiographs of end-stage arthropathy in RA patients obtained during 2002"“2005 and in primary OA patients obtained during 2007"“2009. We used this model to categorize 796 knee radiographs, which were recorded in RA patients before TKA during 2006"“2020, into 'OA-like RA' and 'RA' groups. The annual ratio of 'OA-like RA' was investigated. Moreover, univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to identify the factors associated with the classification as OA-like RA using clinical data from 240 patients. The percentage of 'OA-like RA' had significant increasing trend from 20.9% in 2006 to 67.7% in 2020. Higher body mass index, use of biologics, and lower level of C-reactive protein were identified as independent factors for 'OA-like RA'. An increasing trend of knee radiographs with OA-like features was observed in RA patients in the recent decades, which might be attributed to recent advances in pharmacotherapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Induced neural progenitor cells and iPS-neurons from major depressive disorder patients show altered bioenergetics and electrophysiological properties

The molecular pathomechanisms of major depressive disorder (MDD) are still not completely understood. Here, we follow the hypothesis, that mitochondria dysfunction which is inevitably associated with bioenergetic disbalance is a risk factor that contributes to the susceptibility of an individual to develop MDD. Thus, we investigated molecular mechanisms related to mitochondrial function in induced neuronal progenitor cells (NPCs) which were reprogrammed from fibroblasts of eight MDD patients and eight non-depressed controls. We found significantly lower maximal respiration rates, altered cytosolic basal calcium levels, and smaller soma size in NPCs derived from MDD patients. These findings are partially consistent with our earlier observations in MDD patient-derived fibroblasts. Furthermore, we differentiated MDD and control NPCs into iPS-neurons and analyzed their passive biophysical and active electrophysiological properties to investigate whether neuronal function can be related to altered mitochondrial activity and bioenergetics. Interestingly, MDD patient-derived iPS-neurons showed significantly lower membrane capacitance, a less hyperpolarized membrane potential, increased Na+ current density and increased spontaneous electrical activity. Our findings indicate that functional differences evident in fibroblasts derived from MDD patients are partially present after reprogramming to induced-NPCs, could relate to altered function of iPS-neurons and thus might be associated with the aetiology of major depressive disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

FABP4 secreted by M1-polarized macrophages promotes synovitis and angiogenesis to exacerbate rheumatoid arthritis

Increasing evidence shows that adipokines play a vital role in the development of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Fatty acid-binding protein 4 (FABP4), a novel adipokine that regulates inflammation and angiogenesis, has been extensively studied in a variety of organs and diseases. However, the effect of FABP4 on RA remains unclear. Here, we found that FABP4 expression was upregulated in synovial M1-polarized macrophages in RA. The increase in FABP4 promoted synovitis, angiogenesis, and cartilage degradation to exacerbate RA progression in vivo and in vitro, whereas BMS309403 (a FABP4 inhibitor) and anagliptin (dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor) inhibited FABP4 expression in serum and synovial M1-polarized macrophages in mice to alleviate RA progression. Further studies showed that constitutive activation of mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) by TSC1 deletion specifically in the myeloid lineage regulated FABP4 expression in macrophages to exacerbate RA progression in mice. In contrast, inhibition of mTORC1 by ras homolog enriched in brain (Rheb1) disruption specifically in the myeloid lineage reduced FABP4 expression in macrophages to attenuate RA development in mice. Our findings established an essential role of FABP4 that is secreted by M1-polarized macrophages in synovitis, angiogenesis, and cartilage degradation in RA. BMS309403 and anagliptin inhibited FABP4 expression in synovial M1-polarized macrophages to alleviate RA development. Hence, FABP4 may represent a potential target for RA therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The third-generation anti-CD30 CAR T-cells specifically homing to the tumor and mediating powerful antitumor activity

CAR T-cell therapy is well tolerated and effective in patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL). However, even second- generation anti-CD30 CAR T-cells with CD28 (28z) costimulatory domains failed to achieve the desired rate of complete responses. In the present study, we developed second-generation (CD28z) and third-generation (CD28BBz) CAR T-cells targeting CD30 and investigated their efficacy in vitro and in vivo. Both of CD28z and CD28BBz anti-CD30 CAR T cells were similar regarding amplification, T cell subsets distribution, T cell activity, effector/memory and exhaustion. However, we found that the 28BBz anti-CD30 CAR T-cells persist long-term, specifically homing to the tumor and mediating powerful antitumor activity in tumor xenograft models. Subsequently, we also demonstrated that the third generation anti-CD30 CAR T-cells have miner side effects or potential risks of tumorigenesis. Thus, anti-CD30 CAR T-cells represent a safe and effective treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of dietary soybean oil inclusion on liver-related transcription factors in a pig model for metabolic diseases

Dietary fatty acids (FA) are components of the lipids, which contribute to membrane structure, energy input, and biological functions related to cellular signaling and transcriptome regulation. However, the consumers still associate dietary FA with fat deposition and increased occurrence of metabolic diseases such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Previous studies already demonstrated that some fatty acids are linked with inflammatory response, preventing metabolic diseases. To better understand the role of dietary FA on metabolic diseases, for the first time, a study to identify key transcription factors (TF) involved in lipid metabolism and inflammatory response by transcriptome analysis from liver samples of animal models was performed. The key TF were identified by functional enrichment analysis from the list of differentially expressed genes identified in liver samples between 35 pigs fed with 1.5% or 3.0% soybean oil. The functional enrichment analysis detected TF linked to lipid homeostasis and inflammatory response, such as RXRA, EGFR, and SREBP2 precursor. These findings demonstrated that key TF related to lipid metabolism could be modulated by dietary inclusion of soybean oil. It could contribute to nutrigenomics research field that aims to elucidate dietary interventions in animal and human health, as well as to drive food technology and science.
BRAZIL
Nature.com

MYCN induces cell-specific tumorigenic growth in RB1-proficient human retinal organoid and chicken retina models of retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a rare, intraocular paediatric cancer that originates in the neural retina and is most frequently caused by bi-allelic loss of RB1 gene function. Other oncogenic mutations, such as amplification and increased expression of the MYCN gene, have been found even with proficient RB1 function. In this study, we investigated whether MYCN over-expression can drive carcinogenesis independently of RB1 loss-of-function mutations. The aim was to elucidate the events that result in carcinogenesis and identify the cancer cell-of-origin. We used the chicken retina, a well-established model for studying retinal neurogenesis, and established human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal organoids as model systems. We over-expressed MYCN by electroporation of piggyBac genome-integrating expression vectors. We found that over-expression of MYCN induced tumorigenic growth with high frequency in RB1-proficient chicken retinas and human organoids. In both systems, the tumorigenic cells expressed markers for undifferentiated cone photoreceptor/horizontal cell progenitors. The over-expression resulted in metastatic retinoblastoma within 7"“9 weeks in chicken. Cells expressing MYCN could be grown in vitro and, when orthotopically injected, formed tumours that infiltrated the sclera and optic nerve and expressed markers for cone progenitors. Investigation of the tumour cell phenotype determined that the potential for neoplastic growth was embryonic stage-dependent and featured a cell-specific resistance to apoptosis in the cone/horizontal cell lineage, but not in ganglion or amacrine cells. We conclude that MYCN over-expression is sufficient to drive tumorigenesis and that a cell-specific resistance to apoptosis in the cone/horizontal cell lineage mediates the cancer phenotype.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gene discovery indicates motor neurone diseases caused by abnormal lipid processing in cells

A new genetic discovery adds weight to a theory that motor neurone degenerative diseases are caused by abnormal lipid (fat) processing pathways inside brain cells. This theory will help pave the way to new diagnostic approaches and treatments for this group of conditions. The discovery will provide answers for certain families who have previously had no diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using fluorescent promoter-reporters to study sugar utilization control in Bifidobacterium longum NCC 2705

Bifidobacteria are amongst the first bacteria to colonize the human gastro-intestinal system and have been proposed to play a crucial role in the development of the infant gut since their absence is correlated to the development of diseases later in life. Bifidobacteria have the capacity to metabolize a diverse range of (complex) carbohydrates, reflecting their adaptation to the lower gastro-intestinal tract. Detailed understanding of carbohydrate metabolism regulation in this genus is of prime importance and availability of additional genetic tools easing such studies would be beneficial. To develop a fluorescent protein-based reporter system that can be used in B. longum NCC 2705, we first selected the most promising fluorescent proteinÂ out of the seven we tested (i.e., mCherry). This reporter protein was then used to study the carbohydrate mediated activation of PBl1518 and PBl1694, two promoters respectively predicted to be controlled by the transcriptional factors AraQ and AraU, previously suggested to regulate arabinose utilization and proposed to also act as global transcriptional regulators in bifidobacteria. We confirmed that in B. longum NCC 2705 the AraQ controlled promoter (PBl1518) is induced strongly by arabinose and established that the AraU controlled promoter (PBl1694) was mostly induced by the hexoses galactose and fructose. Combining the mCherry reporter system with flow cytometry, we established that NCC 2705 is able to co-metabolize arabinose and glucose while galactose was only consumed after glucose exhaustion, thus illustrating the complexity of different carbohydrate consumption patterns and their specific regulation in this strain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protein changes in cerebrospinal fluid indicate inflammatory processes in the brain

Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases are associated with inflammatory processes in the brain. German researchers have succeeded in identifying a group of proteins in cerebrospinal fluid that could provide information about such inflammatory processes. As so-called biomarkers, the proteins could help researchers to better understand disease processes in the future and to test the effect of potential drugs against brain inflammation. The research team led by Stephan Käser and Professor Dr. Mathias Jucker at the Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research and the University of Tübingen, in collaboration with Professor Dr. Stefan Lichtenthaler from the Munich site of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, has now published its study in the journal PNAS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy