WAYNE – A three-phase project will begin in the spring of 2023 on the campus of Wayne State College with a tentative completion date set of fall 2025. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, plans for a $26.5 million athletic and recreation facility renovation project were announced on Tuesday. This project includes the addition of an air-supported indoor structure and major renovations to the Recreation Center, Rice Auditorium and the Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO