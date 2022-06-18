ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2702 W. McMicken Ave

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Near - this WILL go fast - This unit is the 2nd and 3rd floor...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 1

 

thexunewswire.com

2148-2154 St. James Ave

East Walnut Hills: Stunning Studio Unit Available! Totally Renovated! - Darling Studio close to downtown Cincinnati!. This apartment has an open layout and a full kitchen. $825 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your heat, water, sewage, electricity, and trash. Tenants pay for WiFI.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

120 East 14th

2-Story OTR 1 Bedroom - Unit #1 at 120 East 14th Street is a spacious 880 square foot urban getaway offering ample square footage and within walking distance to all the great OTR spots !. Restored original hardwood floors and updated remote controlled lighting are throughout this bright 1st and...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1645 Edison Avenue,

1645 Edison Unit 1 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 1BR/1BA duplex home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laminate and hardwood flooring, central air, partial basement, and off street parking! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient commute from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1195 Kahn Avenue,

1195 Kahn Ave 3BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our spacious 3BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This corner lot home has a spacious living room and dining room, spacious master bedroom that has hardwood flooring, full bath on the second floor, full basement, w/d hookup, storage shed and a yard. Don't miss out on this one! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

224 Cleveland Avenue,

224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This very spacious 4BR/2.5BA beauty has a porch, yard, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, a family room, hardwood and tile flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a partial basement, and has off street parking!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

2610 Jefferson Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

988 Yarger Dr

Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson - Property Id: 919996. Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, a two car garage, and new flooring, all on a spacious, fenced in lot. Convenient to Downtown Cincinnati, restaurants, and shopping. Forest Hills School District.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH
fox40jackson.com

Kroger adding EV charging stations as part of sustainability push

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Kroger is adding electric vehicle charging stations to its stores across the nation. The Cincinnati-based grocery giant is adding hundreds of EV charging stations to stores in select markets. The stations result from a collaboration with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla and Volta. Ohio and Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3580 Wilson Avenue

Nice family house; walk to Children's Hospital; close to everything - This 3BR cape cod is clean and on a quiet street; 3 blocks from Children's Hospital. Large living room, dining room and nice kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New high efficient furnace. Full basement for storage. Location. 3580 Wilson Avenue,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Planet Fitness donates gym equipment to Greater Cincinnati police, schools

CINCINNATI — Planet Fitness is bringing health and wellness to the forefront of communities in Greater Cincinnati. The gym donated nearly 100 pieces of new equipment to the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Public Schools and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The donation included ellipticals, treadmills, bikes...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1029 Dana Ave.

Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment - This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
NORWOOD, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

What’s That I See? Cans From Dead Low?

There are several big things in the works for Dead Low Brewing over in California, Ohio. Some of the new updates are things that I’m sure you’ve seen if you follow them on social media – but the last one? It’s a brand spanking new off the secret rumor wire that all of us Cincinnati Beer Bloggers subscribe to. Dead Low Cans? We’ll get there, in just a minute.
CINCINNATI, OH

