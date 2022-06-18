3580 Wilson Avenue

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient commute from Cincinnati.
Comments / 0