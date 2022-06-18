3580 Wilson Avenue

Beech Acres is holding this open house in Washington Park on June 25 to recruit more foster parents to fill this need, and especially the need in the city's inner neighborhoods. Kinship care is another priority in Cincinnati, because when kids are placed with relatives it helps to minimize the disruption in their lives. scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. Current foster parents and Beech Acres staff will lead open and honest discussions about what to expect from foster parenting, including important details on the multiple layers of support available to foster parents. The #TakeAChance event will answer questions from adults who are considering providing foster care. Current foster parents will mingle with families who may want to learn more. Existing foster parents will also receive support during the event, which will feature a panel discussion with topics that may seem taboo or hard to bring up. Every day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for away from their parents, so the need for foster parents is tremendous. Beech Acres Parenting Center provides training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families. Families can learn more about foster care by visiting beechacres.org.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO