Cincinnati, OH

3580 Wilson Avenue

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice family house; walk to Children's Hospital; close to everything - This 3BR...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

2148-2154 St. James Ave

East Walnut Hills: Stunning Studio Unit Available! Totally Renovated! - Darling Studio close to downtown Cincinnati!. This apartment has an open layout and a full kitchen. $825 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your heat, water, sewage, electricity, and trash. Tenants pay for WiFI.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

224 Cleveland Avenue,

224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This very spacious 4BR/2.5BA beauty has a porch, yard, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, a family room, hardwood and tile flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a partial basement, and has off street parking!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

1645 Edison Avenue,

1645 Edison Unit 1 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 1BR/1BA duplex home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laminate and hardwood flooring, central air, partial basement, and off street parking! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

120 East 14th

2-Story OTR 1 Bedroom - Unit #1 at 120 East 14th Street is a spacious 880 square foot urban getaway offering ample square footage and within walking distance to all the great OTR spots !. Restored original hardwood floors and updated remote controlled lighting are throughout this bright 1st and...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1195 Kahn Avenue,

1195 Kahn Ave 3BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our spacious 3BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This corner lot home has a spacious living room and dining room, spacious master bedroom that has hardwood flooring, full bath on the second floor, full basement, w/d hookup, storage shed and a yard. Don't miss out on this one! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient commute from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire crews extinguish building fire in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday

CINCINNATI — 1:40 p.m. Vine Street is now open between West Clifton and Hollister avenues, according to police. The street was closed earlier while crews worked to extinguish a building fire. 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati Fire says crews have extinguished a building-fire that erupted in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon. Crews say...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

What’s That I See? Cans From Dead Low?

There are several big things in the works for Dead Low Brewing over in California, Ohio. Some of the new updates are things that I’m sure you’ve seen if you follow them on social media – but the last one? It’s a brand spanking new off the secret rumor wire that all of us Cincinnati Beer Bloggers subscribe to. Dead Low Cans? We’ll get there, in just a minute.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Colerain Township road closes for maintenance through Friday

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Colerain Township road will close this week for maintenance, according to the Hamilton County Engineers' office. Crews closed Bank Road on Monday between West Kemper and Crest roads. Bank Road will be closed through Friday, June 24 while contractors install ductwork and set two...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Beech Acres #TakeAChance event at Washington Park

Beech Acres is holding this open house in Washington Park on June 25 to recruit more foster parents to fill this need, and especially the need in the city's inner neighborhoods. Kinship care is another priority in Cincinnati, because when kids are placed with relatives it helps to minimize the disruption in their lives. scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. Current foster parents and Beech Acres staff will lead open and honest discussions about what to expect from foster parenting, including important details on the multiple layers of support available to foster parents. The #TakeAChance event will answer questions from adults who are considering providing foster care. Current foster parents will mingle with families who may want to learn more. Existing foster parents will also receive support during the event, which will feature a panel discussion with topics that may seem taboo or hard to bring up. Every day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for away from their parents, so the need for foster parents is tremendous. Beech Acres Parenting Center provides training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families. Families can learn more about foster care by visiting beechacres.org.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Parties to Celebrate America’s Independence

Every July 4, America celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and separation of the 13 original colonies from British rule with parades, pyrotechnics and other parties. If you're looking to get your Fourth of July fix — and see some colorful explosions in the sky — here are some suggestions taking place throughout the weekend and on July 4 itself.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

988 Yarger Dr

Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson - Property Id: 919996. Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, a two car garage, and new flooring, all on a spacious, fenced in lot. Convenient to Downtown Cincinnati, restaurants, and shopping. Forest Hills School District.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hops & Berry pour-your-own taproom with 60 taps opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A large bar with 60 options of beer, wine and seltzer for patrons to pour their own just opened adjacent to one of the region's most popular bike trails. Hops & Berry hosted its grand opening on June 17 at 118 Karl Brown Way, abutting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH

