Cincinnati, OH

988 Yarger Dr

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson - Property Id: 919996. Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

1645 Edison Avenue,

1645 Edison Unit 1 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 1BR/1BA duplex home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laminate and hardwood flooring, central air, partial basement, and off street parking! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

120 East 14th

2-Story OTR 1 Bedroom - Unit #1 at 120 East 14th Street is a spacious 880 square foot urban getaway offering ample square footage and within walking distance to all the great OTR spots !. Restored original hardwood floors and updated remote controlled lighting are throughout this bright 1st and...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2148-2154 St. James Ave

East Walnut Hills: Stunning Studio Unit Available! Totally Renovated! - Darling Studio close to downtown Cincinnati!. This apartment has an open layout and a full kitchen. $825 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your heat, water, sewage, electricity, and trash. Tenants pay for WiFI.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

224 Cleveland Avenue,

224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This very spacious 4BR/2.5BA beauty has a porch, yard, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, a family room, hardwood and tile flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a partial basement, and has off street parking!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
thexunewswire.com

1195 Kahn Avenue,

1195 Kahn Ave 3BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our spacious 3BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This corner lot home has a spacious living room and dining room, spacious master bedroom that has hardwood flooring, full bath on the second floor, full basement, w/d hookup, storage shed and a yard. Don't miss out on this one! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient commute from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

What’s That I See? Cans From Dead Low?

There are several big things in the works for Dead Low Brewing over in California, Ohio. Some of the new updates are things that I’m sure you’ve seen if you follow them on social media – but the last one? It’s a brand spanking new off the secret rumor wire that all of us Cincinnati Beer Bloggers subscribe to. Dead Low Cans? We’ll get there, in just a minute.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2610 Jefferson Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire crews extinguish building fire in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday

CINCINNATI — 1:40 p.m. Vine Street is now open between West Clifton and Hollister avenues, according to police. The street was closed earlier while crews worked to extinguish a building fire. 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati Fire says crews have extinguished a building-fire that erupted in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon. Crews say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hops & Berry pour-your-own taproom with 60 taps opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A large bar with 60 options of beer, wine and seltzer for patrons to pour their own just opened adjacent to one of the region's most popular bike trails. Hops & Berry hosted its grand opening on June 17 at 118 Karl Brown Way, abutting...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2702 W. McMicken Ave

UC Near - this WILL go fast - This unit is the 2nd and 3rd floor of a large duplex located on the corner of Straight and W. McMicken. Fully updated with new wiring, plumbing, hardwood flooring, windpws and efficient heating. Convenient location that is just a walk to UC with access to expressways in just minutes. Off street parking available.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man rescues ducklings that fell into storm drain at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — A man came to the rescue of ducklings who fell into a storm drain outside of the Cincinnati Zoo. Mariah Couch shared a video on Facebook of the entire incident. She said she was leaving the zoo with her family on Monday just before 3:30 p.m. when she saw people crowded around a storm drain that was right outside of the zoo's entrance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Parties to Celebrate America’s Independence

Every July 4, America celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and separation of the 13 original colonies from British rule with parades, pyrotechnics and other parties. If you're looking to get your Fourth of July fix — and see some colorful explosions in the sky — here are some suggestions taking place throughout the weekend and on July 4 itself.
CINCINNATI, OH

