The online battle between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies isn't over yet, as they keep trading jabs on social media after one of the most intense series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Even though they clashed in the second round of the postseason, the Grizzlies were arguably the hardest rivals the Warriors faced on their way to the championship, and it's pretty obvious that they want revenge next season.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO