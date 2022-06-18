ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stunning Equestrian Estate in Alden

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson are taking us to a stunning equestrian estate in Alden with beautiful rolling hills and extraordinary outbuildings. “We are currently sitting in a property located in the heart of the Alden countryside,” said Kellie Sergent,...
ALDEN, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
PAIRING - Featuring the Work of Maureen Gray & Daniel Heron

Celebrating the stories & meaning found in abstract expressionism. Sculptor Maureen Gray allows line, form & curve to tell the story in steel & stone. Painter Daniel Heron blends color, texture & form to express himself on canvas. An outdoor reception will be held on Sat., June 18 from 3-5pm. Works will be on display in the Cottage Gallery through July 9. Open 10am-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Candidate Forum

Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
PETOSKEY, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
