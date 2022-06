Jannick Holste brings the most surprising dance act to the America’s Got Talent stage. This dancer/magician is seen in the show’s recent early release. Jannick Holste showed up in style for his America’s Got Talent audition. The 19 year old Germany native took the stage with tons of energy in a shining rhinestone jacket. Out of all the judges Jannick was most excited to see Heidi Klum. This dance teacher wants to win the show so he can tour around the world with Klum.

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO