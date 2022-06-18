ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Lies Every Clevelander Has Told Themselves

By Brett Zelman
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all tell ourselves some lies from time to time, especially about the city that we live in....

www.clevescene.com

Cleveland.com

‘Rocking the RV Life’: Underwear-changing moments

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Traveling and camping is not just about buying an RV and hitting the road. On this week’s Rockin the RV Life podcast, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach talk with veteran RVer Dave Johnson about his many experiences, including some underwear-changing moments with his trailer. Johnson and his wife Joanne have been through a lot, including fires, bears, bison and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Samantha Somogyi and Kevin Hurtuk

Samantha Somogyi of Cleveland married Kevin Hurtuk of Youngstown, May 29 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the pavilion at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Twinsburg. The bride's parents are Karen Rosewater or Highland Heights and David Somogyi of Solon.The groom's parents are Michael and Martha Hurtuk of Youngstown. The bride's grandparents are Frank and Dorothy Somogyi of Solon and Illene Rosewater and the late Richard Rosewater of Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple officiated.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Scene

Chef Michael Grieve Takes Over the Grocery in Ohio City, With Ambitious Plans to Follow

After seven years as chef at Tartine Bistro in Rocky River, Michael Grieve was making the rounds at various local restaurant kitchens while pursuing a place of his own. A chance meeting with Rachel Kingsbury ended up with the two exchanging ownership of The Grocery. As of five days ago, Grieve is the proud proprietor of the Ohio City-based café and market (2600 Detroit Ave., 216-387-1969).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Volunteer Group Team Rubicon Has Been Helping Resettled Afghan Families Move Into New Homes in Cleveland

During the second half of 2021 and first few months of 2022, Cleveland became home to nearly 700 resettled refugees from Afghanistan. The United States pulled out of the Central Asian country after nearly 20 years of sustained conflict, and Afghans who had worked with the U.S. military or were otherwise affiliated with U.S. companies faced violent reprisals from the Taliban and were forced to flee.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theodysseyonline.com

5 Awesome Places In Cleveland That Just Scream Summer

Cleveland may not seem like the ideal city to spend your summer. After all, Cleveland isn't sexy or cool like Miami. Additionally, Cleveland, unlike Miami, isn't known for its glitz, glamour, nightlife, and beautiful beaches. However, that doesn't mean that Cleveland has nothing exciting to offer. As a matter of fact, Cleveland has so many fun and exciting things to offer, like beaches(I know it's hard to believe, but there are beaches in Cleveland!), ice cream shops, can’t miss events, fairs, and much much more(even during the pandemic!). Here are five of my favorite quintessentially summer places:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Progressive Dave Brock Succeeds Shontel Brown as Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chair

West Park resident Dave Brock spent the early part of 2021 encouraging engaged Democrats to run for the Cuyahoga County Party central committee. Brock called the central committee "the backbone" of the statewide Democratic party in a January op-ed and said that a newly energized committee had "the potential to enact the reforms desperately needed to make Democrats competitive in Ohio again."
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Private fireworks scaled back in city of Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The city of Lorain wants to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. A fireworks ordinance was passed in Lorain that will look to have private use of fireworks cut out during only select times of the year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
LORAIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'The Runway' brings diverse and inclusive fashion to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Fashion designers from across the world gathered in Cleveland on Sunday to showcase unique designs focused on diversity and inclusion. The Runway organizers described it as Cleveland’s first-ever high fashion runway show aimed at expanding the fashion scene in northeast Ohio. It was held at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Sunday, June 19.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Where To Watch Jazz in Cleveland

These three jazz clubs are the spots to bop in Northeast Ohio. While there aren’t as many options for a jazz-infused night on the town as there once were –– Nighttown remains closed and we lost The House of Swing to the pandemic –– Cleveland still boasts a few good options for a great night of cocktails and blaring horns.
CLEVELAND, OH

