The Duke of Cambridge and his children are all smiles this Father's Day. Kensington Palace released a new photo of Prince William and his three kids—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—to mark the day. In the picture, which was taken on the family's trip to Jordan last autumn, William smiles as the group sits in a desert landscape, with George and Charlotte laughing at his sides and Louis perched on his shoulders.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO