ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Posts in June 18, 2022

By Mary Gerdes
wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Gerdes - Former Badgers star Jonathan Taylor is ranked the second-best running back in the N-F-L by C-B-S Sports. Network analysts put […]. Three Milwaukee Brewers relievers combined to hold the Cincinnati Reds scoreless on just two hits in the final three innings […]. The Biggest...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Robert J. Hammer

Robert J. Hammer, age 73, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center after a long courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held July 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial with full military honors by the Tomah VFW Post #1382 will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Velma Marie Davey

Velma Marie Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died on Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Velma was born in Alma, Wisconsin on January 14, 1935, to Lester and Marie (Duellman) Conrad. After graduating from high school, Velma began travelling and moved to the west coast to grow and expand her horizons. She worked as a communications technician for A, T, & T for over 41 years. Velma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Davey, on April 11, 1969, in Portland, OR. The couple settled in California and raised their son, Scott.
ARCADIA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire baseball coach recognized the doctors who made and treated his one-in-a-million diagnosis Monday night. Jon Rauch of Eau Claire was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that attacks parts of the spinal cord, making it difficult for patients to move. Stiff Person Syndrome has no cure.
wwisradio.com

Arlene Lena Kline

Arlene Lena Kline, 95, of Galesville died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Arlene was born on August 28, 1926, in Milwaukee to Rudolph and Lily (Wilke) Schaik. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Dietsch, and together the couple had two children. Arlene began working as a seamstress at a young age and excelled in her trade after years of working in a clothing factory. She was able to utilize this skill even after she and her family moved north in 1972 to own and operate the Trempealeau Fishing Float. Arlene was known to be a hard worker and often juggled more than one job, including working at Gale Manufacturing, waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, and cooking at the Trempealeau Fishing Float. After the death of her husband, “Captain Bill”, Arlene continued to waitress and hem clothing. It was while she was waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, Arlene met her husband, James “Jim” Kline. The couple enjoyed 22 years together before his passing in April of ’22. Her sewing skills and precise alterations were well-known throughout the area, as at one time her daughter-in-law, Patti, said that she had “been in every man’s pants in Trempealeau County” and threatened to put on Arlene’s business cards. In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed shaking dice with the girls in Pine Creek and being with her family.
GALESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
West Salem, WI
City
New Lisbon, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Hillsboro, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Salem, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wwisradio.com

Emma Lee (Emmy) Krett

Emma Lee (Emmy) Krett, 89, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Emmy was born on May 19, 1933 in Newton Grove, North Carolina to William (Willy) and Lillie (Watkins) Raynor. Her Southern roots remained with her throughout the years through her love of grits, okra, and North Carolina barbeque. Emmy was a kind, gentle soul that brought sweetness and joy to all those she encountered.
ARCADIA, WI
wwisradio.com

Benjamin Vance Cusick

Benjamin Vance Cusick, 83, of rural Humbird passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Ben was born April 4, 1939, the youngest of four children born to Perry and Grace (Jackson) Cusick. He was born in Fairchild and sadly four years later his father unexpectedly passed away. In search of employment, he and his mother lived in various areas throughout the United States. At the age of 21 he enlisted in the United States Army. While serving in South Korea, he met his soul mate, Jai Kim who he later married on April 4, 1962. Following his honorable discharge the couple returned to his home town of Humbird in August of 1963.
HUMBIRD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

FATFAR returns for its 46th year

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The 46th Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regalia returned to the Chippewa River on Father’s Day weekend. People in the Chippewa Valley took to the river for what is considered one of the world’s largest one-day tubing events. Canoes, kayaks,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WDIO-TV

Homicide suspect could be in northern Wisconsin

The search is on for a homicide suspect wanted in Eau Claire County. The sheriff's office said that 36-year-old Philip Novak is wanted in connection with the death of Eddie Banks, 46. A passerby found Banks' body in a ditch on June 16th in the Township of Clear Creek. It...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Daniel Allen Holstad

Daniel was born on August 28, 1969 in Whitehall to Rickey and Debra (Hanson) Holstad. Dan was in the United States Army after high school for a period of time and was a manager at the Rent-A-Center for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his Harley, watching football and Nascar. Dan was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
WHITEHALL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart Hospital#The La Crosse Loggers#Badgers#Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A search is underway for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department asked people in a Facebook post to stay away from the areas of the lake they are searching, which is the northern and eastern parts of the lake, and where there is a heavy presence of law enforcement boats.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy