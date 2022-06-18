Posts in June 18, 2022

Arlene Lena Kline, 95, of Galesville died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Arlene was born on August 28, 1926, in Milwaukee to Rudolph and Lily (Wilke) Schaik. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Dietsch, and together the couple had two children. Arlene began working as a seamstress at a young age and excelled in her trade after years of working in a clothing factory. She was able to utilize this skill even after she and her family moved north in 1972 to own and operate the Trempealeau Fishing Float. Arlene was known to be a hard worker and often juggled more than one job, including working at Gale Manufacturing, waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, and cooking at the Trempealeau Fishing Float. After the death of her husband, “Captain Bill”, Arlene continued to waitress and hem clothing. It was while she was waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, Arlene met her husband, James “Jim” Kline. The couple enjoyed 22 years together before his passing in April of ’22. Her sewing skills and precise alterations were well-known throughout the area, as at one time her daughter-in-law, Patti, said that she had “been in every man’s pants in Trempealeau County” and threatened to put on Arlene’s business cards. In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed shaking dice with the girls in Pine Creek and being with her family.

