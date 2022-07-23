Is the 1 Ton GMC Sierra 3500 HD Efficient Enough?

Shotgun trends flow like the tides, they’re in and out depending on ammo performance (and availability), plus the advancement of the smoothbores themselves. Right now, sub-gauges are the rage for wingshooters, fueled by renewed interest in the 28-gauge and the diminutive .410-bore. Why? They are all effective on wild gamebirds at reasonable distances with the right shotshell, they’re light, and don’t punish you the way an inertia-driven 12-gauge paired with a 3-inch 1 5/8-ounce load of bismuth will. Here is a rundown of some of the best auto-loading sub-gauge shotguns whether you pursue ducks, geese, upland birds, or enjoy weekend rounds of skeet. There are a couple of old autos that made the list, but a majority of them can be bought off the shelf at your local gun shop.

