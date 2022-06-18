Exploring Data Management in the Lab of the Future - Connecting Chromatography Workflows From Development to Manufacturing

Life science laboratory research has been fundamentally conducted in the same way for the past 100 years despite the relatively common availability of technology and tools (cloud computing, software engineering, informatics theory, lab automation, robotics and industrial operations and practices) that could be employed to deliver a dramatically faster. More reliable, more reproducible, and, ultimately, more cost-effective lab. The conceptualization of Emerald Cloud Lab was a fundamental reconsideration of how laboratories can function considering all the tools available today. We will discuss the principles that guided the development of ECL, how a cloud lab has changed the way scientists do their work today, and the advanced automation and data modelling opportunities that cloud labs enable.
Comments / 0