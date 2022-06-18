Read full article on original website
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
OBITUARY: Jean Davlin, 1942-2023
Jean Davlin was born November 26, 1942 and passed away with her family by her side the evening of January 6, 2023. Jean was born in San Diego, California to Kenneth and Helen McGregor. Her father’s construction career let her grow up all over the state, including Fort Bragg, Merced and Napa. Her best friends were many including her older sisters, Donna Wise and Virginia Salley, cousins Louise and Paul and others. After graduating from Napa High School and Pasadena College, she began working as an assistant in several engineering firms. It was there she met the love of her life, Ken Davlin. Ken swept her off her feet and brought her home to Eureka when they were married in 1976. Within a few years, they had two daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Frahm and Christina Davlin.
OBITUARY: Joseph John Del Grande, 1928-2022
Born on July 23, 1928 in Massa Macinaia, Italy, Joe emigrated to Humboldt County with his family in 1939. A graduate of Eureka High School, Joe spent his remaining 83 years in Humboldt County living life to the fullest. He was an avid hunter, fisher and gardener, and was most joyous when he could share his bounty and a glass of wine with friends and family. Life was about breaking bread with others, sharing stories, and enjoying each other’s company.
