Indiana State

Braun Joins Indiana Republicans Calling on Biden Administration to Secure Energy Supply, Prevent Summer Blackouts

witzamfm.com
 4 days ago

Local Sources- Nine State representatives are calling on President Joe Biden's administration to address the energy supply. Senator Mike Braun today joined U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (IN-02), Greg Pence (IN-06) and the entire Indiana Republican Congressional Delegation in calling on the Biden Administration to secure our energy supply and prevent potential...

www.witzamfm.com

