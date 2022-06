2 Bedroom Condo - Newly Remodeled - Available now! New flooring, new paint and all new appliances in this in this spacious 2 bedroom upper level condo just minutes from Hanes Mall in British Woods. Just over 1000 sf of living space including large laundry room with washer/dryer hookup and separate dining area off of kitchen. 2 full baths and lots of closet/storage space. HOA maintains exterior and all landscaping. Apply today or call Wanda Robinson at 336-618-0449 to schedule private showing.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO