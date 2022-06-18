665 Linville Rd

Coming Soon!!! Newly Remodeled Townhome...Brand New Top to Bottom! - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome is beautifully remodeled top to bottom. Features include fresh paint, laminate wood floors in living room, completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, appliances and spanish tile floors, new laminate wood flooring in bedrooms and stunning remodeled bathroom. Additional features includes a nice patio for enjoying the outdoors, W/D connections. Tenant pays all utilities (electric and water) Centrally located, close to shopping and stores. NO PETS.. Please call 336-494-6080 ext. 102 to schedule an appointment.
