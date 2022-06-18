ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

665 Linville Rd

News Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Kernersville - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kernersville near the intersection of Linville...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

337 Strickland Ave

WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom... WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May... WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

611 Gray Wilson Rd.

Large Brick Home on an Acre of land! LR, Den, FP, Two Car Garage, Storage Bldg. - Beautiful Brick Ranch Home with Garage on an Acre of Land in Colfax - just minutes from Greensboro. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Large Living Room plus Den with Beautiful Fire Place.
COLFAX, NC
News Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1902 D-4 Queen St-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living Room With Counter, Cook Top/DW, Stainless Steel R/Micro, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Water Included. $400.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1502 Larkin Street

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in High Point - This newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in High Point is ready for you!. Close to Main St with easy access to shopping, businesses, and downtown. Send us a showing request today!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1502 Larkin Street, High...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1433 W 4th St.

Newly remodeled home on Fourth st -Move in Special of $200 off the first 2 months with 13 month lease - This home has been completely remodeled. Very Spacious house! 3 Bedrooms./2 bath, Kitchen, Living room, dining room and office that could be made into a 4th bedroom. Brand new Cabinets, countertops, flooring and appliances.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

185 Forest View Drive

Forest Oaks on Country Club Road! - NICE!!! Main level has great room with non-working fireplace (decorative only), kitchen with breakfast area, 1/2 bath with laundry (washer and dryer provided but not maintained), patio with utility room. Upper level has primary bedroom with balcony and bath. 2nd bedroom has its own full bath. Tile on main level, carpet upper level. Heat pump. Tenant pays electricity, water, sewer, stormwater. Community has pool. One year lease.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

132 Western Villa Drive Leasing Office

132 Western Villa Drive Leasing Office, Clemmons, NC. WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom... WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May... WFU Student Housing -...
CLEMMONS, NC
News Argus

440 BRENT STREET

Very nice Ardmore duplex townhome, walking distance to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital - $250.00 non-refundable pet fee for pets. To view this property you will need to come to our office and with a $20.00 refundable key deposit you may check a key out for up to 24 hours. Our office hours are Mon-Fri 8:30-5:30.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

851 Silver Leaf Drive

Wyngate Village-End unit with one car attached garage-new Construction - Wyngate Village3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit. Large open concept kitchen with large island. Gas fireplace, private enclosed patio. Large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. AVAILABLE TO VIEW 7/7/22. Please apply directly on our website: https://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:91188.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1330 DUNLEITH AVE

4 Bedroom/2 Bath.. Available - This charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home has been recently updated with fresh paint and brand new floors throughout, vinyl replacement windows, full size washer/dryer connections and tons of living space. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, entertainment, and main thoroughfares. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please call 336-494-6080 ext. 102 to set up an appointment to see this home. THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

432 VINEYARD PARK RD

Coming Soon!!! Newly Remodeled Townhome...Brand New Top to Bottom! - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome is beautifully remodeled top to bottom. Features include fresh paint, laminate wood floors in living room, completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, appliances and spanish tile floors, new laminate wood flooring in bedrooms and stunning remodeled bathroom. Additional features includes a nice patio for enjoying the outdoors, W/D connections. Tenant pays all utilities (electric and water) Centrally located, close to shopping and stores. NO PETS.. Please call 336-494-6080 ext. 102 to schedule an appointment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2684 Lamplight Circle

Gorgeous home in Barrington Estate Community coming soon!! - This popular floor plan offers a guest bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the downstairs. Master suite has an over sized bathroom with separate tub/shower, double bowl raised vanity with granite counter tops, and a large master bedroom closet. Two other comfortable bedrooms on second level, with a large bedroom and full bath on the third level.
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Power outage cancels summer sessions at Thomasville schools

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Summer sessions were canceled at Thomasville Middle and High schools Monday. Students were sent back home. There's no make up date for Monday's missed sessions. Thomasville Primary and Liberty Drive Elementary schools still have their power and continued their summer sessions. School Nutrition services for Monday...
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro food pantry in need of more fresh foods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the Coronavirus Pandemic began in 2020, the number of families helped by the 'Out of the Garden Project' has increased. As time continued to move forward, the demand remained the same over the last two years. However, during that same period, monetary and fresh food...
GREENSBORO, NC

