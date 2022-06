Forest Oaks on Country Club Road! - NICE!!! Main level has great room with non-working fireplace (decorative only), kitchen with breakfast area, 1/2 bath with laundry (washer and dryer provided but not maintained), patio with utility room. Upper level has primary bedroom with balcony and bath. 2nd bedroom has its own full bath. Tile on main level, carpet upper level. Heat pump. Tenant pays electricity, water, sewer, stormwater. Community has pool. One year lease.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO