Body fat and risk of all-cause mortality: a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies

The most accepted procedures as conversion for poor weight changes after sleeve gastrectomy (SG), are malabsorptive surgeries. This study was designed to evaluate the 5-year outcomes of One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) following SG due to weight loss failure and weight regain. From September 2014 to January 2017, totally 23 patients with a history of SG conversion to OAGB in terms of weight loss failure or weight regain who had completed their 5-year follow-ups were studied. Some obesity related co-morbidities containing type-2 diabetes (DM), hypertension (HTN), dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) were also investigated at 1, 2, 3 and 5Â years after conversional surgery. All cases had remission/improvement in DM, DLP, HTN and OSA 1Â year after conversional OAGB. Analysis showed statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.001) change in trend of BMI. Mean BMI before conversional surgery, at 1, 2, 3and 5Â years were 46.3"‰Â±"‰10.4, 34.5"‰Â±"‰8.5, 34.1"‰Â±"‰8.6, 35.7"‰Â±"‰8.7 and 37.5"‰Â±"‰11.6, respectively. Mean percent excess weight loss (%EWL) at 1, 2, 3 and 5Â years was 51.6"‰Â±"‰11.0, 52.9"‰Â±"‰13.1, 45.5"‰Â±"‰16.4 and 41.0"‰Â±"‰18.0, respectively. Mean percent total weight loss (%TWL) at 1, 2, 3 and 5Â years was 26.6"‰Â±"‰5.9, 27.4"‰Â±"‰7.2, 23.9"‰Â±"‰9.2 and 20.9"‰Â±"‰9.3, respectively. OAGB is an effective conversional procedure for insufficient weight loss and weight regain following failed SG and lead to satisfactory changes in obesity associated medical problems. The optimal weight loss results are obtained at 2-year follow-ups and these effects are then reduced.
Comments / 0