All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Prism Health North Texas will present LifeWalk Marketpalooza & Pub Crawl, an afternoon of shopping and fun. The event features more than 20 local vendors. The Pub Crawl will have stops in several bars and restaurants along the Strip. Visitors will have a chance to be entered in a market raffle featuring prizes from local businesses while learning about PHNTX and the services it offers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO