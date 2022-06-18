2022 LuLu's Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk

Life’s A Dance Studio with Victor and Melanie Luna, and Hurd Real Estate & Co. owners, Gene and Amanda Hurd, present a star-studded evening of dance featuring local celebrities, world professional championship dancers, Shannon and Shane Jensen; Alyenendrov and Maria Tsorokean, Blackpool Professional Exhibition Champions 2022; and the cast members from ABC’s hit television series Dancing with the Stars including Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Tristan Mac Manus! Life’s A Dance benefiting Junior Achievement of NWFL will take center-stage at the Pensacola Saenger Theater on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; VIP Exclusive Meet and Greet from 9:15 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction.
