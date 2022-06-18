2022 LuLu's Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk

Sessions Farm Market is gearing up for its big Melons at the Market event. Joe visited the market to preview what is to come. It all kicks off Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Free watermelon slices will be available as well as shaved ice, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

GRAND BAY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO