Robertsdale, AL

2022 LuLu's Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk

gulfshores.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LuLu's Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk is a fundraising event conducted by the...

www.gulfshores.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Sessions Farm Market’s Annual ‘Melons at the Market’

Sessions Farm Market is gearing up for its big Melons at the Market event. Joe visited the market to preview what is to come. It all kicks off Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Free watermelon slices will be available as well as shaved ice, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Meet “Frack”

This week’s Studio 10 Pet of the Week is an adorable puppy named “Frack” from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Frack is a 10-week-old Lab mix. He has a brother named “Frick” who was recently adopted. To learn more about Frack and other adoptable dogs,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Robertsdale, AL
Society
Baldwin County, AL
Society
City
Robertsdale, AL
Local
Alabama Society
County
Baldwin County, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Despite sweltering heat, thousands attend Blues on the River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Coast has felt some sweltering heat this week, but it didn’t stop people from getting out and having some fun this Father’s Day weekend. Many went out to Cooper Riverside Park for “Blues on the River.” Despite the stifling heat, musical performers attracted quite the crowd.
thepulsepensacola.com

Cast from Dancing with the Stars Shimmies Into Town for Life’s A Dance to Benefit Junior Achievement

Life’s A Dance Studio with Victor and Melanie Luna, and Hurd Real Estate & Co. owners, Gene and Amanda Hurd, present a star-studded evening of dance featuring local celebrities, world professional championship dancers, Shannon and Shane Jensen; Alyenendrov and Maria Tsorokean, Blackpool Professional Exhibition Champions 2022; and the cast members from ABC’s hit television series Dancing with the Stars including Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Tristan Mac Manus! Life’s A Dance benefiting Junior Achievement of NWFL will take center-stage at the Pensacola Saenger Theater on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; VIP Exclusive Meet and Greet from 9:15 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavenly Hash at Punta Clara Kitchen

Studio 10′s Chelsey stopped by Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how their famous Heavenly Hash is made! The treats are made with homemade marshmallow that is unlike the traditional store-bought marshmallows you’re used to. Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for...
POINT CLEAR, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Inaugural Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held over the holiday weekend. Contestants not only got to showcase their talents but also developed confidence and learned more about Black history and culture. The program aims to create more opportunities for young girls. The program puts on...
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile to pay homeless people to pick up litter in the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a plan to pay people experiencing homelessness to pick up litter in the city. The contract is with Ransom Ministries, a group that has been assisting homeless individuals in the community for over a decade. Ransom will recruit, train, and transport...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Juneteenth celebration held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Juneteenth celebrations were happening around the country, including in Prichard. The city observed the holiday with a parade and family fun day. Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Those who attended said they were happy to celebrate freedom and learn about the history behind the holiday.
OBA

Two injured in Orange Beach boat accident on June 19

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway west of the new county boat launch sent two to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 19. According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling, a 21-foot boat crashed on the north...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Father of slain Trinity Gardens man: ‘In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim of a fatal gunshot on Sunday was just turning a corner in his life, according to his father. Mobile police on Tuesday identified the victim as 23-year-old Karlos Cortez Pettway, who died in a house in the 1900 block of West Clark Avenue, just inside the Mobile city limits in the Trinity Gardens community. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
MOBILE, AL

