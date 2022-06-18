Thanks to a $3 Million Federal Title V Grant Mercy College is Actively Pursuing Initiatives to Support Student Success in the Health Sciences
After receiving an almost $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education under the Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions program in 2020, Mercy College is now in the process of implementing several initiatives to expand opportunities and improve outcomes for students studying the health sciences — with a special...www.mercy.edu
Comments / 0