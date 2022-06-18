ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to a $3 Million Federal Title V Grant Mercy College is Actively Pursuing Initiatives to Support Student Success in the Health Sciences

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving an almost $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education under the Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions program in 2020, Mercy College is now in the process of implementing several initiatives to expand opportunities and improve outcomes for students studying the health sciences — with a special...

Mercy College Partners with iMentor to Improve College Access in New York City

Mercy College has entered a partnership with iMentor to provide high-achieving high school students scholarships to attend Mercy College with limited to no debt. The iMentor Scholars program at Mercy will help ensure iMentor students, many of whom face significant financial hardship and are first-generation college students, continue to achieve success and obtain a college degree.
