Bioorthogonally activatable cyanine dye with torsion-induced disaggregation for in vivo tumor imaging

While de novo mutations (DNMs) are key to genetic diversity, they are also responsible for a high number of rare disorders. To date, no study has systematically examined the rate and distribution of DNMs in multiplex families in highly consanguineous populations. Leveraging WGS profiles of 645 individuals in 146 families, we implemented a combinatorial approach using 3 complementary tools for DNM discovery in 353 unique trio combinations. We found a total of 27,168 DNMs (median: 70 single-nucleotide and 6 insertion-deletions per individual). Phasing revealed around 80% of DNMs were paternal in origin. Notably, using whole-genome methylation data of spermatogonial stem cells, these DNMs were significantly more likely to occur at highly methylated CpGs (OR: 2.03; p value"‰="‰6.62"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11). We then examined the effects of consanguinity and ethnicity on DNMs, and found that consanguinity does not seem to correlate with DNM rate, and special attention has to be considered while measuring such a correlation. Additionally, we found that Middle-Eastern families with Arab ancestry had fewer DNMs than African families, although not significant (p value"‰="‰0.16). Finally, for families with diseased probands, we examined the difference in DNM counts and putative impact across affected and unaffected siblings, but did not find significant differences between disease groups, likely owing to the enrichment for recessive disorders in this part of the world, or the small sample size per clinical condition. This study serves as a reference for DNM discovery in multiplex families from the globally under-represented populations of the Middle-East.
