Computers

Channel estimation based on superimposed pilot and weighted averaging

By Qun Wu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel estimation based on superimposed pilot (SP) is a challenge in orthogonal frequency division multiplexingÂ (OFDM) systems. To reduce the pilot data interference in the SP and estimate the channel state information accurately, a weighted averaging (WA) channel estimation method based on the superimposed pilot is proposed in this paper. At...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three-dimensional numerical analysis of flow and heat transfer of bi-directional stretched nanofluid film exposed to an exponential heat generation using modified Buongiorno model

The heat transfer characteristics of copper/water nanofluid flow over a bi-directional stretched film are theoretically studied. The used mathematical model accounts for nanofluid effective dynamic viscosity and thermal conductivity. The model of the current study utilizes the modified Buongiorno model to scrutinize the effect of haphazard motion, nanoparticles' thermo-migration, and effective nanofluid properties. 3D flow is driven by having the nanofluid film elongation in two directions. The thermal analysis of the problem considers the nonlinear internal heat source and Newton heating conditions. In modeling the problem, the Prandtl boundary layer approximations are employed. Moreover, the nonlinear problem set of governing equations for investigating the transport of water conveying copper nanoparticles was non-dimensionalized before being treated numerically. The current parametric study investigates the impact of governing parameters on nanoparticles velocities, temperature, and concentration distributions. The presence of copper nanoparticles leads to a higher nanofluid temperature upon heating. The temperature enhances with the nanoparticles Brownian movement and thermo-migration aspects. Furthermore, involving a heat source phenomenon augments the magnitude of the heat transfer rate. Moreover, the velocity ratio factor exhibits decreasing behavior for x-component velocity and increasing behavior for y-component velocity. In conclusion, the study results proved that for larger values of Nb and Nt the temperature is higher. In addition, it is clear from the investigations that the Lewis number and Brownian motion factor decline the nanoparticle concentration field.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Compact resonant systems for perfect and broadband sound absorption in wide waveguides in transmission problems

This work deals with wave absorption in reciprocal asymmetric scattering problem by addressing the acoustic problem of compact absorbers for perfect unidirectional absorption, flush mounted to the walls of wide ducts. These absorbers are composed of several side-by-side resonators that are usually of different geometry and thus detuned to yield an asymmetric acoustic response. A simple lumped-element model analysis is performed to link the dependence of the optimal resonators surface impedance, resonance frequency, and losses to the duct cross-sectional area and resonator spacing. This analysis unifies those of several specific configurations into a unique problem. In addition, the impact of the potential evanescent coupling between the resonators, which is usually neglected, is carefully studied. This coupling can have a strong impact especially on the behavior of compact absorbers lining wide ducts. To reduce the evanescent coupling, the resonators should be relatively small and therefore their resonances should be damped, and not arranged by order of increasing or decreasing resonant frequency. Finally, such an absorber is designed and optimized for perfect unidirectional absorption to prove the relevance of the analysis. The absorber is 30Â cm long and 5Â cm thick and covers a single side of a 14.8 Ã— 15Â cm2 rectangular duct. A mean absorption coefficient of 99% is obtained experimentally between 700 and 800Â Hz.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estimator#Science And Technology#Data Science#Spectral Efficiency#Pilot#Abstract Channel#Ofdm#Sp#Gaussian
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Breakthrough in quest to control light to evolve next generation of quantum sensing and computing

Scientists have made a pivotal new breakthrough in the quest to control light to evolve the next generation of quantum sensing and computing. The team of researchers, including Dr. Oleksandr Kyriienko from the University of Exeter, has shown that controlling light can be achieved by inducing and measuring a nonlinear phase shift down to a single polariton level.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Few-photon all-optical phase rotation in a quantum-well micropillar cavity

Photonic platforms are an excellent setting for quantum technologies as weak photon"“environment coupling ensures long coherence times. The second key ingredient for quantum photonics is interactions between photons, which can be provided by optical nonlinearities in the form of cross-phase modulation. This approach underpins many proposed applications in quantum optics1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and information processing8, but achieving its potential requires strong single-photon-level nonlinear phase shifts as well as scalable nonlinear elements. In this work we show that the required nonlinearity can be provided by exciton"“polaritons in micropillars with embedded quantum wells. These combine the strong interactions of excitons9,10 with the scalability of micrometre-sized emitters11. We observe cross-phase modulation of up to 3"‰Â±"‰1"‰mrad per polariton using laser beams attenuated to below the average intensity of a single photon. With our work serving as a stepping stone, we lay down a route for quantum information processing in polaritonic lattices.
SCIENCE
Country
China
Nature.com

XNOR-Nets with SETs: Proposal for a binarised convolution processing elements with Single-Electron Transistors

Deep neural network (DNN) and Convolution neural network (CNN) algorithms have significantly increased the accuracies in cutting-edge large-scale image recognition and natural-language processing tasks. Generally, such neural nets are implemented on power-hungry GPUs, beyond the reach of low-power edge-devices. The binary neural nets have been proposed recently, where both the input activations and weights are constrained to \(+\)Â 1 and âˆ’Â 1 to address this challenge. Here in the present proof-of-concept study, we propose a simple class of mixed-signal circuits composed of single-electron devices and exploit the nonlinear Coulomb staircase phenomena to alleviate the challenges of binarised deep learning hardware accelerators. In particular, through SPICE modeling, we demonstrate the realisation of space-time-energy efficient XNOR-Accumulation (XAC) operation, reconfigurabilty of XAC circuit to perform 1D convolution and a busbar design to augment a contemporary accelerator. These nanoscale circuits could be readily fabricated and may potentially be deployed in low-power deep-learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Quantum algorithm for electronic band structures with local tight-binding orbitals

While the main thrust of quantum computing research in materials science is to accurately measure the classically intractable electron correlation effects due to Coulomb repulsion, designing optimal quantum algorithms for simpler problems with well-understood solutions is a useful tactic to advance our quantum "toolbox". With this in mind, we consider the quantum calculation of a periodic system's single-electron band structure over a path through reciprocal space. Previous efforts have used the Variational Quantum Eigensolver algorithm to solve the energy of each band, which involves numerically optimizing the parameters of a variational quantum circuit to minimize a cost function, constructed as the expectation value of a Hamiltonian operator. Traditionally, a unique Hamiltonian operator is constructed for each k-point, so that many cost functions, each with their own parameter space, must be optimized to generate a single band. Similarly, calculating higher bands than the first has traditionally involved modifying the cost function with additional overlap terms to ensure higher-energy eigenstates are orthogonal to those of lower bands. In this paper, we adopt a direct space approach, using a novel hybrid first/second-quantized qubit mapping which allows us to construct a single Hamiltonian, and a single cost-function, suitable for solving the entire electronic band structure. In contrast to previous approaches, the k-point and the band index are selected by additional parameters in our quantum circuit, rather than through modifications to the cost function. The result is a technically and conceptually simpler approach to band structure calculations on a quantum computer. Moreover, we expect that the tools developed herein will motivate new strategies for tackling highly-correlated materials beyond the grasp of classical computing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel inorganic crystal structures predicted using autonomous simulation agents

We report a dataset of 96640 crystal structures discovered and computed using our previously published autonomous, density functional theory (DFT) based, active-learning workflow named CAMD (Computational Autonomy for Materials Discovery). Of these, 894 are within 1"‰meV/atom of the convex hull and 26826 are within 200"‰meV/atom of the convex hull. The dataset contains DFT-optimized pymatgen crystal structure objects, DFT-computed formation energies and phase stability calculations from the convex hull. It contains a variety of spacegroups and symmetries derived from crystal prototypes derived from known experimental compounds, and was generated from active learning campaigns of various chemical systems. This dataset can be used to benchmark future active-learning or generative efforts for structure prediction, to seed new efforts of experimental crystal structure discovery, or to construct new models of structure-property relationships.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Numerical analysis of MHD axisymmetric rotating Bodewadt rheology under viscous dissipation and ohmic heating effects

In present research manuscript, analysis is presented for the influences of heat transition in a bodewadt flow over a penetrable disk numerically. Estimation parameters in current mathematical flow model include magnetic field parameter \((0.1 \le M \le 1.2),\) wall suction \((1.7 \le A \le 6.7),\) prandtl number \((0.2 \le \Pr \le 5.0),\) heat generation/absorption \({( - }0.9 \le Q \le 3.6),\) eckert number \((0 \le Ec \le 1.2),\) variable viscosity \({( - 100} \le \theta_{e} \le 100)\) and thermal conductivity \({(0} \le \varepsilon \le 4.1).\) The repercussions of joule heating, wall suction, heat generation & absorption, magnetic field, viscous dissipation accompanying with variable characteristics of the fluid are also examined as well. Kinetics of viscous fluid with variable characteristics of fluid having solid body rotation over a permeable disk (having cylindrical geometry) are analyzed. We transformed the governing equations of heat transfer (accompanied by variable properties) and fluid motion in to self-similar non-dimensional differential equations by using the Von-Karman variables which are then further analyzed numerically by utilizing Adams Bashforth method. For a physical insight, results are manifested to scrutinize the behavior of velocity and temperature profiles for different emerging parameters graphically. Moreover, the values of nusselt number & skin friction co-efficient are also computed and physically explicated for the assorted parameters. Outcomes of current investigations are compared with prior work, to ensure the authenticity of the numerical method, and strong agreement is noted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiation shift from triple to quadruple frequency caused by the interaction of terahertz pulses with a nonlinear Kerr medium

High-intensity optical radiation propagation in a transparent dielectric medium causes the phenomena of pulse self-action and radiation generation at triple frequencies due to the cubic nonlinearity of the medium. However, quadratic nonlinear effects usually outshine the cubic ones in anisotropic nonlinear crystals. In this work, we demonstrate that for certain experimental parameters the nonlinear effect of the third order can be stronger than the second order one in the MgO:\(\hbox {LiNbO}_3\) crystal for terahertz frequency range. We experimentally and theoretically show that this effect can lead to the significant modification of the classical phenomenon of radiation generation at triple frequencies in the case when the pulse represents only one complete oscillation of the optical field. The experiment demonstrated that the phenomenon of generation of radiation at triple frequencies with respect to the frequency of the maximum spectral density in a nonlinear medium of the pulse disappears, and it is replaced by the generation of radiation at quadruple frequencies. The analysis confirms that this effect is based on the asymmetry and large width of the initial spectrum of such extremely short pulses in terms of the number of oscillations.
PHYSICS
techeblog.com

Milrem’s Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle with Kongsberg Protector Remote Turret Performs First Live Fire Test

Milrem’s Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) successfully performed the first live fire test equipped with the Kongsberg Protector Remote Turret (RT-40), which includes the Bushmaster 30 mm cannon as well as a linkless ammunition handling system. This test is a step closer towards making the Nordic Robotic Wingman (NRW), a robotic fighting vehicle, a reality.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A clock synchronization method based on quantum entanglement

This study presents a clock synchronization method based on quantum entanglement which is simple and reliable and more efficient. The clock synchronization method based on quantum entanglement scheme can greatly improve the accuracy and precision of measurement. More importantly, the proposed method avoids synchronization error caused by traditional method due to the asymmetry of two-way delay. The probability of measuring the quantum state oscillates in cosine or sine fashion with propagation delay. The final experimental and simulation results are basically consistent with the theoretical results. The clock synchronization method based on quantum entanglement scheme can greatly imrprove the accuracy and precision of measurement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Image improvement of temporal focusing multiphoton microscopy via superior spatial modulation excitation and Hilbert"“Huang transform decomposition

Temporal focusing-based multiphoton excitation microscopy (TFMPEM) just provides the advantage of widefield optical sectioning ability with axial resolution of several micrometers. However, under the plane excitation, the photons emitted from the molecules in turbid tissues undergo scattering, resulting in complicated background noise and an impaired widefield image quality. Accordingly, this study constructs a general and comprehensive numerical model of TFMPEM utilizing Fourier optics and performs simulations to determine the superior spatial frequency and orientation of the structured pattern which maximize the axial excitation confinement. It is shown experimentally that the optimized pattern minimizes the intensity of the out-of-focus signal, and hence improves the quality of the image reconstructed using the Hilbert transform (HT). However, the square-like reflection components on digital micromirror device leads to pattern residuals in the demodulated image when applying high spatial frequency of structured pattern. Accordingly, the HT is replaced with Hilbert"“Huang transform (HHT) in order to sift out the low-frequency background noise and pattern residuals in the demodulation process. The experimental results obtained using a kidney tissue sample show that the HHT yields a significant improvement in the TFMPEM image quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Accurate emotion recognition using Bayesian model based EEG sources as dynamic graph convolutional neural network nodes

Due to the effect of emotions on interactions, interpretations, and decisions, automatic detection and analysis of human emotions based on EEG signals has an important role in the treatment of psychiatric diseases. However, the low spatial resolution of EEG recorders poses a challenge. In order to overcome this problem, in this paper we model each emotion by mapping from scalp sensors to brain sources using Bernoulli"“Laplace-based Bayesian model. The standard low-resolution electromagnetic tomography (sLORETA) method is used to initialize the source signals in this algorithm. Finally, a dynamic graph convolutional neural network (DGCNN) is used to classify emotional EEG in which the sources of the proposed localization model are considered as the underlying graph nodes. In the proposed method, the relationships between the EEG source signals are encoded in the DGCNN adjacency matrix. Experiments on our EEG dataset recorded at the Brain-Computer Interface Research Laboratory, University of Tabriz as well as publicly available SEED and DEAP datasets show that brain source modeling by the proposed algorithm significantly improves the accuracy of emotion recognition, such that it achieve a classification accuracy of 99.25% during the classification of the two classes of positive and negative emotions. These results represent an absolute 1"“2% improvement in terms of classification accuracy over subject-dependent and subject-independent scenarios over the existing approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organic donor-acceptor heterojunctions for high performance circularly polarized light detection

Development of highly efficient and stable lateral organic circularly polarized light photodetector is a fundamental prerequisite for realization of circularly polarized light integrated applications. However, chiral semiconductors with helical structure are usually found with intrinsically low field-effect mobilities, which becomes a bottleneck for high-performance and multi-wavelength circularly polarized light detection. To address this problem, here we demonstrate a novel strategy to fabricate multi-wavelength circularly polarized light photodetector based on the donor-acceptor heterojunction, where efficient exciton separation enables chiral acceptor layer to provide differentiated concentration of holes to the channel of organic field-effect transistors. Benefitting from the low defect density at the semiconductor/dielectric interface, the photodetectors exhibit excellent stability, enabling current roll-off of about 3"“4% over 500 cycles. The photocurrent dissymmetry value and responsivity for circularly polarized light photodetector in air are 0.24 and 0.28"‰A"‰Wâˆ’1, respectively. We further demonstrate circularly polarized light communication based on a real-time circularly polarized light detector by decoding the light signal. As the proof-of-concept, the results hold the promise of large-scale circularly polarized light integrated photonic applications.
SCIENCE

