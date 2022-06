Dropkick Murphys have shown their love for the legendary Woody Guthrie in the past, but rather than a solitary cover, they're ready to take the singer's words and music and put their own stamp on it over a full album. With a nod to the message shared on Guthrie's guitar, the band's new album is titled This Machine Still Kills Fascists and it's due on Sept. 30. In addition, the band has announced a fall tour in support of the release.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO