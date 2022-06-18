John Tortorella Was The Flyers’ First Choice For Coach: Chuck Fletcher

In the past few days, two perennial contenders who need to improve to compete but with limited funds, found some additional salary cap space. For the Vegas Golden Knights, they traded away veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov in exchange for defenseman Shea Weber, who is injured and unlikely to play again in the NHL. The Washington Capitals lost center Nicklas Backstrom presumably to LTIR after he had hip resurfacing surgery on Friday, a procedure that has a lengthy recovery time, if not ending his career outright. With what appears to be new cap space they may not have been fully expecting, both teams have some flexibility to make the moves they need to this summer, retaining players and perhaps replacing the talent they lost.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO