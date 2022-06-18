ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Tortorella Was The Flyers’ First Choice For Coach: Chuck Fletcher

Cover picture for the articleGM Chuck Fletcher says John Tortorella is the right coach at the right time to turn around the Philadelphia Flyers. Don’t use the word ‘culture’ when you talk about the changes that John Tortorella will bring to the Philadelphia Flyers. “I just call it standard,” said...

Flyers HC John Tortorella: 'There's some work to be done here'

The Flyers have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons and in six of the past 10 years. They haven't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2012. Tortorella began his NHL head-coaching career during the 1999-2000 campaign with the New York Rangers and has seen time at the helm in parts of 20 different seasons with four different franchises. He helped the Tampa Bay Lightning capture their first Stanley Cup crown in 2004 and has earned two Jack Adams Awards as the league's Coach of the Year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ranking the Flyers’ Top 2022 Offseason Priorities

General manager Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want one last chance to turn this team around and be competitive in an aging Metropolitan Division. With much to do, they will have to prioritize. Here’s a look at the Flyers’ four main needs this offseason and why each is important for next season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
John Tortorella’s Plans Big Changes for the Philadelphia Flyers

To wrap up what new Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella intends to do with his new team in a phrase, it’s to “make the Flyers harder to play against.”. In an interview earlier this week with the NHL writer Adam Kimelman, Tortorella noted that he believed “one of the most important attributes of a head coach is to find and teach the structure away from the puck.”
Tortorella prepared to mentally, physically test Flyers

Last Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers officially welcomed John Tortorella as the new head coach of the hockey club. Following his introductory press conference, Tortorella was refreshing. He wants teams to dread the idea of playing the Flyers, which Cam Atkinson denoted on Break Up Day 2022. This morning, Tortorella joined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
