ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

By Luryane F. Souza
Nature.com
 4 days ago

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

New peptides could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The molecules also reduced viral load in infected hamster lungs. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have designed a new class of peptides that can block SARS-CoV-2 from entering host cells1. The molecules bind to a viral protein and hinder its interaction with a specific receptor of host cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Presence of rare potential pathogenic variants in subjects under 65Â years old with very severe or fatal COVID-19

Rare variants affecting host defense against pathogens could be involved in COVID-19 severity and may help explain fatal outcomes in young and middle-aged patients. Our aim was to report the presence of rare genetic variants in certain genes, by using whole exome sequencing, in a selected group of COVID-19 patients under 65Â years who required intubation or resulting in death (n"‰="‰44). To this end, different etiopathogenic mechanisms were explored using gene prioritization-based analysis in which genes involved in immune response, immunodeficiencies or blood coagulation were studied. We detected 44 different variants of interest, in 29 different patients (66%). Some of these variants were previously described as pathogenic and were located in genes mainly involved in immune response. A network analysis, including the 42 genes with candidate variants, showed three main components, consisting of 25 highly interconnected genes related to immune response and two additional networks composed by genes enriched in carbohydrate metabolism and in DNA metabolism and repair processes. In conclusion, we have detected candidate variants that may potentially influence COVID-19 outcome in our cohort of patients. Further studies are needed to confirm the ultimate role of the genetic variants described in the present study on COVID-19 severity.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Biotechnology#Sars#Drugs#Chinese
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with bicuspid valve morphology: a roadmap towards standardization

Indications for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) have expanded in many countries to include patients with aortic stenosis who are at low surgical risk, and a similar expansion to this cohort is anticipated elsewhere in the world, together with an increase in the proportion of patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) morphology as the age of the patients being treated decreases. To date, patients with BAV have been excluded from major randomized trials of TAVI owing to anatomical considerations. As a consequence, BAV has been a relative contraindication to the use of TAVI in international guidelines. Although clinical experience and observational data are accumulating, BAV presents numerous anatomical challenges for successful TAVI, despite advances in device design. Furthermore, in those with BAV, substantial geographical variation exists in patient characteristics, clinical approach and procedural strategy. Therefore, in this Roadmap article, we summarize the existing evidence and provide consensus recommendations from an international group of experts on the application of TAVI in patients with BAV in advance of the anticipated growth in the use of this procedure in this challenging cohort of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Nature.com

Identification of early neurodegenerative pathways in progressive multiple sclerosis

Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) is characterized by unrelenting neurodegeneration, which causes cumulative disability and is refractory to current treatments. Drug development to prevent disease progression is an urgent clinical need yet is constrained by an incomplete understanding of its complex pathogenesis. Using spatial transcriptomics and proteomics on fresh-frozen human MS brain tissue, we identified multicellular mechanisms of progressive MS pathogenesis and traced their origin in relation to spatially distributed stages of neurodegeneration. By resolving ligand"“receptor interactions in local microenvironments, we discovered defunct trophic and anti-inflammatory intercellular communications within areas of early neuronal decline. Proteins associated with neuronal damage in patient samples showed mechanistic concordance with published in vivo knockdown and central nervous system (CNS) disease models, supporting their causal role and value as potential therapeutic targets in progressive MS. Our findings provide a new framework for drug development strategies, rooted in an understanding of the complex cellular and signaling dynamics in human diseased tissue that facilitate this debilitating disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Scanning near-field optical spectroscopy and carrier transport based analysis in mesoscopic regions for two-dimensional semiconductors

The measurements of photoexcited transport in mesoscopic regimes reveal the states and properties of mesoscopic systems. In this study, we focused on direct measurements of electromagnetic energy transports in the mesoscopic regions and constructed a scanning tunnelling microscope-assisted multi-probe scanning near-field optical microscope spectroscopy system. After producing an emission energy map through a single-probe measurement, two-probe measurement enables us to observe and analyse carrier transport characteristics. It suggests that exciton generation and transport in the mesoscopic region of semiconductors with quantum structure changes, such as the bias of dopant, affect the excited carrier emission recombination process. The measured probability density of the carrier transported with quantum effects can be used for applications in natural intelligence research by combining it with the analysis using tournament structures. Our developed measurement and analysis methods are expected to clarify the details of carrier's behaviour in the mesoscopic region in various materials and lead to applications for novel optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Morphological parameters of myopic choroidal neovascularization as predictive factors of anti-VEGF treatment response

The objective of this prospective study was to investigate the morphological changes of myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) after treatment with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and to identify potential features predictive of the final BCVA. OCT and OCTA features were evaluated at baseline and at 1, 6 and 12Â months. Parameters investigated were the maturity pattern, presence of mCNV OCT activity signs, subretinal fibrosis and mCNV area. Forty patients (41 eyes) were included in the study. At the final visit, after a mean of 3.1"‰Â±"‰1.4 injections, BCVA had improved significantly (p"‰="‰0.009) and subretinal hyperreflective exudation, subretinal fluid and intraretinal cysts nearly disappeared at 12Â months. At baseline, 20 eyes had an immature CNV that were smaller, required less injections (2.5"‰Â±"‰1.2 vs 3.8"‰Â±"‰1.4, p"‰="‰0.002), they completely regressed in seven eyes and achieved a better BCVA (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.15 vs 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.26 logMAR, p"‰<"‰0.001) when compared to mature CNV. Subretinal fibrosis developed in 19 eyes (46.3%) with lower final BCVA than eyes without fibrosis (0.19"‰Â±"‰0.24 vs 0.38"‰Â±"‰0.22 logMAR, p"‰="‰0.012). Baseline immature pattern (p"‰="‰0.005) and baseline BCVA (p"‰<"‰0.001) were predictive of final BCVA. Multimodal imaging is useful to define mCNV changes during treatment. OCTA provides prognostic information which cannot achieved by other imaging techniques.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Validation of a mixture of rK26 and rK39 antigens from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum to detect anti-Leishmania antibodies in human and reservoir hosts

Mediterranean type of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a zoonotic parasitic infection. Some provinces of Iran are endemic for VL while other parts are considered as sporadic areas. This study aimed to assess a combination of recombinant K26 and rK39 antigens as well as crude antigen (CA), derived from an Iranian strain of L. infantum, compared to direct agglutination test (DAT) for the detection of VL in humans and domestic dogs as animal reservoir hosts of the disease. A combination of rK26 and rK39 antigens and also CA was evaluated using indirect ELISA on serum samples of 171 VL confirmed humans (n"‰="‰84) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰87) as well as 176 healthy humans (n"‰="‰86) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰90). Moreover, 36 serum samples of humans (n"‰="‰20) and canines (n"‰="‰16) with other potentially infectious diseases were collected and tested for finding cross- reactivity. The results of ELISA were compared to DAT, currently considered as gold standard for the serodiagnosis of VL. The sensitivity and specificity, positive predictive and negative predictive values were calculated compared to DAT. The positive sera had previously shown a positive DAT titerÂ â‰¥ 1:800 for humans andÂ â‰¥ 1:80 for dogs. Analysis was done by MedCalc and SPSS softwares. Using the combination of rK26 and rK39 in ELISA, a sensitivity of 95.2% and a specificity of 93.0% % were found in human sera at a 1:800 (cut-off) titer when DAT-confirmed cases were compared with healthy controls; a sensitivity of 98.9% and specificity of 96.7%% were found at a 1:80 (cut-off) titer compared with DAT. A good degree of agreement was found between the combined rK39 and rK26-ELISA with DAT in human (0.882) and dog serum samples (0.955) by kappa analysis (p"‰<"‰0.05). The ELISA using the CA test showed 75% sensitivity in human and 93.1% in dog serum samples as well as 53.5% specificity in human and 83.3% in dog,s sera, respectively. The combination of rK26 and rK39 recombinant antigen prepared from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum showed high accuracy for the serodiagnosis of VL in human and domestic dogs. Further extended field trial with a larger sample size is recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The performance of ensemble-based free energy protocols in computing binding affinities to ROS1 kinase

Optimization of binding affinities for compounds to their target protein is a primary objective in drug discovery. Herein we report on a collaborative study that evaluates a set of compounds binding to ROS1 kinase. We use ESMACS (enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent) and TIES (thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling) protocols to rank the binding free energies. The predicted binding free energies from ESMACS simulations show good correlations with experimental data for subsets of the compounds. Consistent binding free energy differences are generated for TIES and ESMACS. Although an unexplained overestimation exists, we obtain excellent statistical rankings across the set of compounds from the TIES protocol, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.90 between calculated and experimental activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Responsive materials architected in space and time

Rationally designed architected materials have attained previously untapped territories in materials property space. The properties and behaviours of architected materials need not be stagnant after fabrication; they can be encoded with a temporal degree of freedom such that they evolve over time. In this Review, we describe the variety of materials architected in both space and time, and their responses to various stimuli, including mechanical actuation, changes in temperature and chemical environment, and variations in electromagnetic fields. We highlight the additive manufacturing methods that can precisely prescribe complex geometries and local inhomogeneities to make such responsiveness possible. We discuss the emergent physics phenomena observed in architected materials that are analogous to those in classical materials, such as the formation and behaviour of defects, phase transformations and topologically protected properties. Finally, we offer a perspective on the future of architected materials that have a degree of intelligence through mechanical logic and artificial neural networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain effect of bariatric surgery in people with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The link between obesity and brain function is a fascinating but still an enigmatic topic. We evaluated the effect of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) on peripheral glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, brain glucose utilization and cognitive abilities in people with obesity. Subjects/Methods. Thirteen subjects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy